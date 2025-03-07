Johnnie Walker and Trace Unite for a Music Experience that Celebrates African Creativity

Johnnie Walker and Trace came together to celebrate the unstoppable force of African creativity with the Trace Awards & Summit 2025, which unfolded on the breathtaking island of Zanzibar.

This partnership underscored a shared commitment to championing ambition, celebrating African excellence, resilience, and the bold spirit of progress—a love letter to the storytellers, the innovators, and the disruptors. The dreamers who dared to take bold steps forward, rewriting the future of music, art, and culture with every beat, every note, and every fearless expression of self.

“African music is leading the way and shaping global soundscapes; our beats are dominating the charts, and our culture is setting the pulse of the world. As the world embraced Afro-culturism, Johnnie Walker, through this partnership, reinforced its role in culture as the Afrocentric collaborator in creating new experiences for the creative economy, celebrating its commitment to championing Africa’s ever-rising talents and inspiring the new generation to push boundaries and “Keep Walking” with unmatched authenticity and creativity. The Trace Award & Summit was not just about the stars on stage but about every African who had taken a bold step forward, who had dared to create, innovate, and inspire. The world was finally paying attention, and Johnnie Walker was there to amplify that momentum because when Africa walked, the world moved.” – Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa.

To commence this monumental partnership between Johnnie Walker and Trace, a press conference filled with brilliance was held on Friday, February 14th, 2025, at the Proxy Lagos. The Managing Director, Trace West Africa, Samo Onyemelukwe, made a key statement about the rationale behind hosting an African awards ceremony that celebrated the massive talent on the continent.

He said,

“Africa is bursting with incredible talent, and it’s only right that we celebrate and uplift our own. This awards ceremony was not just about recognition; it was about telling our stories, shining a light on our creatives, and showing the world what we are made of.”

Kemi Longe, Portfolio Director–Reserved Brands, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, was also in attendance, and she spoke about what made the partnership a perfect match. In her words,

“This partnership between Johnnie Walker and TRACE was all about celebrating and elevating African creativity. Both brands believed in pushing boundaries and shining a light on the incredible talent across the continent. Together, we were building a movement that inspired the next generation to keep walking and keep innovating.”

The tour finally made its highly anticipated stop in Lagos on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Proxy Lagos for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and celebration. This exclusive event brought together Nigeria’s top artists, DJs, and industry insiders.

The Lagos City Trace Tour kicked off with a non-stop party filled with epic performances, A-list appearances, and unmatched energy. The event spotlighted the extraordinary talents nominated across 28 categories for the prestigious Trace Awards.

With DJ Neptune on the deck, ensuring the beats kept flowing and the atmosphere remained charged with excitement, this celebration was a powerful reminder that every African had a story worth telling and a legacy worth owning.

The Trace Awards & Summit 2025 took place at the Mora Luxury Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, from February 24th to 26th, 2025. Artists and guests had the opportunity to enjoy immersive luxury experiences showcasing the brand’s heritage and flavors, while celebrating the richness and diversity of African culture. Spotlighting the extraordinary talents nominated across 28 categories for the prestigious Trace Awards.

This celebration wasn’t confined to a stage. It spread across the continent, straight to screens, feeds, and conversations. Through a massive digital movement, Johnnie Walker and Trace ensured that every African, no matter where they were, could be part of this moment and celebrate their favorite artists because this was bigger than an awards show—it was a salute to every African who had dared to dream, pushed boundaries, and taken bold strides to Keep Walking.

