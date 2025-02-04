Inspire to Excel 2025: Abiola Kila Onalaja Empowers Business Professionals and Startups

The Inspire to Excel 2025 event, organized by entrepreneur Abiola Kila Onalaja, took place on January 12th, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. The event served as a platform for thought leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and industry experts to engage in discussions aimed at fostering innovation, encouraging bold pursuits, and stimulating economic growth.

Themed “Dream. Grow. Achieve,” the event featured a line-up of exceptional speakers, including Olumide Balogun (Google West Africa), Chioma Ikokwu (The Good Way Foundation), Tomie Balogun (Twelve.hq), Professor Anthony Kila (CIAPS), Kunle Erinle (Skills Paddy) and Olufunke Fajusigbe (Generation Nextz), who shared actionable insights on leadership, branding, and personal development.

A highlight of the day was the Launch Pad Pitch Competition, where entrepreneurs showcased their ideas for a chance to win funding.

$1,000 Launch Pad Winner: Esther Taiwo of Damseth Enterprise An entrepreneur who presented a sustainable solution by transforming waste nylons into stylish shoes.

of An entrepreneur who presented a sustainable solution by transforming waste nylons into stylish shoes. $500 Runner-Up: Uzodinma Esther of Esterbare Shaving cream, whose bold and practical approach to improving women’s shaving options impressed the judges.

This event is more than just a platform—it’s a movement to mobilize greatness, said Abiola Kila Onalaja. “Inspire to Excel is my way of giving back, creating opportunities for dreamers, and building a community where ideas flourish and purpose-driven innovation thrives.

With a distinguished career spanning business management, media advertising, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, Abiola Kila Onalaja is a powerhouse of inspiration. She is the founder of Abiola Inspires, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals to step boldly into their purpose through faith-driven guidance and actionable strategies.

Abiola is also the driving force behind Ewa, a beauty platform that celebrates African beauty and empowers women through hair care innovation, and Director Auxilia Media, an innovative media and advertising. As a mentor, speaker, and advocate for women’s empowerment, she has impacted countless lives through her passion for leadership, faith, and resilience.

Giving back is at the heart of everything I do, Abiola said. “I want to see people rise above their doubts and limitations to become everything they’re meant to be. Inspire to Excel is one of the ways I aim to make that happen.”

The event concluded with a call to action for attendees to join the Excel Community, an exclusive platform providing mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and leaders looking to scale their vision and impact.

Looking Ahead

As Inspire to Excel continues to grow, Abiola Kila Onalaja remains committed to fostering an ecosystem where innovation, collaboration, and purpose-driven success are celebrated.

For more information, press materials, or interview requests, please contact:

Email: [email protected] and go to the Website

Inspire to Excel is an annual event dedicated to empowering individuals to overcome self-doubt, embrace innovation, and achieve bold goals. The event provides a platform for learning, networking, and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Sponsored Content