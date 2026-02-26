Beyond Limits Unveils RISE Leadership Masterclass With All-Star Faculty

On March 27, 2026, a new chapter in women’s leadership development will begin as the RISE Executive Leadership Programme for Women launches its inaugural cohort. Convened by Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and former Director at Google West Africa, Dr Juliet Ehimuan, who will anchor the programme as its Lead Faculty, the premium experience brings together accomplished female leaders operating at senior and enterprise levels for an immersive 5-week experience designed to strengthen strategic influence, executive authority, and long-term impact.



Powered by Beyond Limits Global, the programme blends immersive in-person learning and networking with virtual strategy sessions, high-calibre peer engagement, and optional executive coaching. Each element is anchored in real leadership opportunities and real-world challenges, ensuring that insight translates into measurable growth and expanded authority.



Participants will be guided by a distinguished faculty of leaders whose work has reshaped industries across Africa and beyond. The faculty includes:

Juliet Ehimuan , Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and former Director at Google West Africa .

, Founder and CEO of and former Director at . Bola Adesola , Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria .

, Chairman of . Bonita Stewart , Co-Founder and Managing Director of BAG Ventures USA and former Vice President of Global Partnerships at Google .

, Co-Founder and Managing Director of and former Vice President of Global Partnerships at . Bolanle Austen-Peters , Founder of BAP Productions and Terra Kulture .

, Founder of BAP Productions and . Ndidi Nwuneli , President and CEO of The ONE Campaign .

, President and CEO of . Funke Opeke, Founder of MainOne

Together, they bring decades of executive insight, entrepreneurial scale, boardroom stewardship, and global perspective to a room intentionally designed for depth, candour, and strategic recalibration for women leaders.

While women are making strides, they still face a significant glass ceiling. UN Women reports that women hold just 27% of parliamentary seats in sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, a McKinsey study shows that in Nigeria’s financial sector, women occupy 47% of entry-level roles but only 28% reach the C-suite. Despite Nigeria’s slight edge with 10% of top firms led by female CEOs, the overall numbers highlight a systemic problem: women are rising, but not remaining.

“Executive leadership is not static,” said Juliet Ehimuan. “It demands continuous growth, expanded perspective, and the courage to lead with both competence and conviction. RISE exists to create the space where accomplished women can refine their edge and rise with intention.”

RISE is not limited to one leadership tier. It serves accomplished women who are leading at scale, whether steering large teams, managing complex portfolios, shaping policy, or influencing enterprise-wide outcomes. The programme strengthens executive presence, deepens strategic thinking, sharpens decision-making in ambiguous contexts, and equips leaders to expand both their influence and their impact.



According to the organizers, RISE is a deliberate fusion of strategy and soul, designed to address a critical paradox in the African leadership landscape.



Applications are now open. Senior female leaders ready to elevate their mandate and operate at a greater scale are invited to apply and secure their place in the inaugural cohort at beyondlimits.global/rise.



The next chapter of women’s leadership will not happen by chance. It is being built – intentionally, rigorously, and at the highest level.

Sponsored Content