TALP X: A Bold September Edition Spotlighting the Future of African Storytelling

The latest edition of TALP X took place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, reaffirming its place as one of Nigeria’s most anticipated creative showcases. Hosted by Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), the quarterly gathering offered an inspiring mix of bold storytelling, powerful performances, and socially conscious conversations that left the audience deeply moved and wanting more.

From 3 pm to 5 pm, TAFTA participants took center stage with two beautiful productions that blended theatre, comedy, and music. Each performance reinforced TALP X’s mission as a platform that transforms classroom learning into real-world stage experiences. The lineup featured two original plays: Kingmaker, a daring and emotionally charged drama of an enslaved girl’s fight to transcend patriarchal oppression and claim her place as a kingmaker, and Bookcover, a witty and poignant story of an elite family confronting their own biases, offering a reminder that human worth lies beyond surface labels.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Afeez Oyetoro, Theatre Practitioner, Creative Director, and Arts Consultant, praised the quality of storytelling and the depth of performances:

“The creativity and professionalism displayed by these young talents is remarkable. TALP X is not just entertainment; it is education, social critique, and a training ground for the future of theatre in Nigeria.”

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder and CEO of TAFTA, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the participants:

“I am so proud of what our trainees are doing. TALP is giving them the opportunity to practically showcase what they have been studying. My vision is to expand TALP beyond Lagos into other cities, so more young creatives can share their voices and talents with the world.”

Joe, Academy Lead at TAFTA, added:

“TALP represents the culmination of our training approach. From rehearsals to the main stage, our participants are not only learning but also practicing at the highest level. This stage is where their hard work comes alive.”

Produced in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, TALP X continues to embody TAFTA’s mission of equipping young Nigerians with world-class creative skills and platforms to shine. The September edition was yet another resounding success and a bold reminder that the future of African storytelling is vibrant, fearless, and unstoppable.

For media inquiries, interviews or further information, please contact and follow on Instagram, or connect with TAFTA Academy on Facebook.

Sponsored Content