Encore Debuts in Lagos to Redefine the Afrobeats Live Experience

On October 17, 2025, a new dawn of live music will arrive in Lagos. It’s called Encore, an event designed to redefine the live Afrobeats experience.

Afrobeats, Unplugged (Sort Of)

For years, Afrobeats has been a prominent genre on global playlists, in TikTok trends, and on festival main stages. While some performances have relied on playback, Encore is a platform designed to provide an alternative live music experience. The event is engineered to feature Afrobeats performed with a full, dynamic band.

The Maiden Lineup

Headlining the inaugural edition at Trib3 Lagos are:

ShineTTW — With over 400k monthly listeners, his soulful sound and breakout singles (“TIME,” “I Go,” “Aunty Mary”) are testament to vulnerability and power coexisting in one voice.

— With over 400k monthly listeners, his soulful sound and breakout singles (“TIME,” “I Go,” “Aunty Mary”) are testament to vulnerability and power coexisting in one voice. Mavo — Streetwise and magnetic, his tracks (“Shakabulizzy,” “Escaladizzy II,” “CONFE$$”) resonate as anthems for today’s restless youth.

— Streetwise and magnetic, his tracks (“Shakabulizzy,” “Escaladizzy II,” “CONFE$$”) resonate as anthems for today’s restless youth. MaskTunes Band — Wizkid’s official band, renowned for backing icons like Johnny Drille. If you’ve ever wondered why a song hits harder live, their performance is your answer.

This isn’t merely another Friday night out; it’s about cultivating a culture where the stage transcends lights and smoke — becoming a living, breathing conversation between artist and audience.

Save the Date

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025 — 7:30 PM

Venue: Trib3 Lagos, Victoria Island

Limited-access via RSVP at lagosencore.com

Dress Code: Vibe-forward, performance-ready

Encore is being presented as a different kind of live music event, moving beyond the traditional festival or concert format. The event is focused on providing a full live-band experience for Afrobeats, and Lagos will be the debut location

Sponsored Content