Asake’s New Look Has Fans Screaming “See Fine Boy!”

Encore Debuts in Lagos to Redefine the Afrobeats Live Experience

Yemi Alade's "Mbali" Is the Colourful Reminder to Live, Dance & Stay Unbothered

Beyond the Superstar: Successful Transactions in the Afrobeats Music Industry

Timi Dakolo's New Video Reminds Us That "Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand"

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop "See What We've Done" with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

Tiwa Savage Covers Hunger Magazine, Talks New Album and Entering Her Mogul Era

Rotimikeys Lifts London in Landmark Worship and Praise Performance

Pon Time Again': Orange Hill Teams Up with Vybz Kartel, Idris Elba & Yung Alpha

From locs to cobalt blue hair, Asake’s latest look is a bold professional portrait fans can’t stop talking about.
8 seconds ago

Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

Asake is proving once again that when it comes to his looks, you can’t box him into one fixed description. First, it was the braids. Then came the locs. Soon after, the locs were gone, replaced by a short afro. Just when fans were getting used to that, he dyed it cobalt blue. And now… he’s switched things up completely.

The “Lonely at the Top” hitmaker has unveiled a new look that has fans doing a double take. Gone are the colourful styles and casual vibes we’ve come to associate with him — in their place, a sharp, professional portrait. Asake appears in a black-and-white shot, dressed in a formal white shirt with a tie, a neat short haircut, and a serious, confident gaze. Add stud earrings and folded hands, and you’ve got a look straight out of a corporate headshot session.

Of course, the reactions online have been priceless. One fan wrote, “Mans took ‘them never see me coming to a whole new level.” Another joked, “Every couple months we get a different version.” Some couldn’t hide their approval: “Anyone you give us we’ll collect,” while another simply admired, “See fine boy. Proper cut.” And for the ultimate punchline? “Asake don finally start 9-5.”

One thing’s for sure: Asake knows how to keep everyone guessing and talking.

 

