Beverly Osu’s 33rd Birthday Look Is a Flowing Purple Dream in Namibia

Beverly Osu is celebrating 33 in a way that feels true to her—bold, artistic and deeply personal. The actor and model shared a series of stunning images from Namibia, where she posed on rocky terrain in a flowing purple satin skirt paired with a fitted lace bodysuit. The movement of the skirt against the rugged backdrop gave her photos an ethereal, editorial edge, while statement turquoise earrings and sleek, wavy hair added just the right pop of contrast.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shoot, showing the long hours, styling changes, and the creative team working behind her. From getting her makeup done in the back of a car to standing barefoot on giant rocks, Beverly leaned into the process and turned the desert-like landscape into her own runway.

In her caption, she reflected on reaching 33 with honesty and gratitude:

“This year has tested me and taught me resilience, taught me to lead with my head when my heart wanted to take over. My life is an art show—messy, beautiful, unfinished, yet worth applauding.”

She also reflected on her faith, her gratitude, and her decision to choose joy every day, signing off with a note to her fans: “If you love me, pray for me.”

See more photos below