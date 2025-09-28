Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Channels Zaaki Azzay for His Big Brother Naija Sunday Eviction Look

Connect with us

Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu channelled Zaaki Azzay in his Big Brother Naija eviction night look, with bold stripes and northern-inspired details.
Tonight on Big Brother Naija for the Sunday eviction show, Ebuka ObiUchendu takes us all the way to the North, channelling an inspired look from Naija hip-hop pioneer Zaaki Azzay. From his music debut in 1993 to his bold sense of style, television career, and years of advocacy, Zaaki has always carried a torch that never dimmed — and Ebuka’s nod to him tonight feels both stylish and symbolic.

The outfit itself is a masterclass in contemporary menswear styling with a clear reference point. A black blazer sits neatly over a button-up shirt detailed with striking white patterns across the chest and sleeves, reminiscent of ornate paisley and mandala designs. On the lower half, wide-leg striped trousers in black and white take centre stage, paired with a coordinating cap for that full-circle Zaaki touch. Dark sunglasses and a flash of colour on his wrist complete the look, while the circular LED ring light in his hand adds a modern edge — functional yet artistic.

Over the weeks, Ebuka has stepped onto the eviction stage in looks that pull inspiration from veterans across music, film, and even politics. Tonight’s tribute to Zaaki is another reminder of how he uses fashion to honour figures who have left their mark on Nigerian culture while sparking fresh conversations in the present.

And as always, beyond the fashion, the question remains — who will be leaving the house tonight? Which housemates will face Ebuka’s sharp questions before taking that final walk out of the door? The suspense lingers, and with Ebuka setting the tone in style, fans can only wait to see how the night unfolds.

Avatar photo

