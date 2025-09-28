Mide, Zita & Rooboy Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 10!

Connect with us

Scoop

Sunday night’s Big Brother Naija eviction sent Mide, Zita and Rooboy home, with just ten contestants left in the race. #BNxBBNaija10
Big Brother Naija Season 10 gave us another twist-filled Sunday night as three housemates – Mide, Zita and Rooboy – said their goodbyes, cutting the race for the N150 million grand prize down to just ten contestants.

The live eviction show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, opened with Mide being the first to leave. Not long after, Zita’s journey came to an end too. Her exit followed closely on the heels of a double strike she received earlier in the week for a heated clash with Rooboy that had fans buzzing.

And just when the house thought the storm had passed, Big Brother called Rooboy’s name as the third eviction of the night. His departure, like Zita’s, underscored Biggie’s zero-tolerance approach to conflict in the house.

With 29 housemates at the start, the season has been one rollercoaster ride after another — and now, only ten remain. Each of them has their eyes set firmly on the N150 million grand prize and the bragging rights of being crowned BBNaija Season 10 winner.

As the show edges into its final week, the tension is at an all-time high. Who will keep their seat in the house till the very end, and who will take the walk out before the finale? Fans are bracing themselves for a showdown like no other.

