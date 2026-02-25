Launch Of Heels & Ladders: A Focus On Mentorship, Career Growth And Leadership For Nigerian Female Professionals

Senior professionals from law, business, the public sector, academia, and the creative industries gathered at The George Hotel on Friday, February 21, 2026, for the Lagos launch of Heels & Ladders; A Career Acceleration Handbook for Female Professionals by Chinyere Okorocha.

The event marked the Nigerian debut of the book following its international launch in Doha in 2025 and positioned the publication within a broader conversation about how women build sustainable careers in real workplace conditions.

Heels & Ladders draws directly from Okorocha’s more than three decades of professional experience as a lawyer, executive career coach, and mentor. Structured across 14 chapters, the book addresses leadership readiness, workplace influence, negotiation, female ambition, executive presence, and long term career planning.

Speaking at the launch, Okorocha explained that the book grew out of her mentorship work and the repeated questions she encountered from women navigating career growth, transitions and leadership expectations.

“In 2020/21, I felt a strong pull to do more with my over three decades of experience by mentoring and supporting women who are still navigating workplace barriers. Heels & Ladders brings together the principles, lessons, and strategies I have used throughout my career and mentorship work. The goal is to help women gain clarity, confidence, and direction so they can rise intentionally in their careers.”

A central theme of the Lagos launch was mentorship as a practical structure for growth rather than an abstract idea. Okorocha challenged the notion that women lack ambition or support systems, arguing instead that many career challenges stem from limited access to guidance and honest counsel.

Addressing the audience, she also pushed back against the common narrative that women do not support one another.

“From the start of my career till now, I have had women who have mentored me, supported me, and shown up for me. That support continues today as I do the same for other women.”

This perspective reflects the foundation of the Heels & Ladders Career Mentorship Club, which Okorocha founded to create intentional spaces for shared learning and peer guidance. The book extends those conversations to a wider audience.

Cross Sector Endorsement and Dialogue

The launch brought together leaders whose careers span multiple sectors, underscoring the book’s relevance beyond one single profession.

Among those in attendance were Bola Adesola, Chairman Eco Bank, Bolanle Austen-Peters, film producer & Founder, Terra Kulture; Lookman Durosinmi-Etti, Senior Partner, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Chika Mbonu, MD/CEO KSBC Knowledge Resources Limited, Mfon Usoro, Managing Partner, Paul Usoro & Co, George Etomi, Founder, George Etomi & Partners, Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, Founder, Mother’s Delivery Kit Initiative and many more.

The book features a foreword by Bola Adesola, Chairperson of Ecobank Nigeria, and includes reviews from senior professionals across law, academia, business, and governance. In her review, Mary Akpobome, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of State & Stone Consulting Limited, notes that the book reframes ambition as a professional asset rather than a liability, particularly for women at early and mid career stages.

Kunle Ajagbe Co founder Aidan Partners, highlights the book’s emphasis on negotiation, describing it as a leadership skill that enables women to advocate for themselves clearly and firmly without framing progress as conflict.

Insights From The Panel

The launch also featured a panel discussion focused on career ownership and visibility. Chinwe Uzoho, Regional MD, West Africa at Network International, encouraged professionals to invest deliberately in their strengths and share knowledge as part of their leadership responsibility. Udo Maryann Okonjo, Founder/ CEO, Fine & Country West Africa described Heels & Ladders as a reflection of lived experience, noting that the book’s relevance is shaped by timing and practice rather than theory.

Guests described the event as a thoughtful and necessary conversation that created room for ambition, growth, and honest reflection about professional realities.



Extending the Conversation

Following the Lagos launch, a virtual event scheduled for April 2026 will make the book accessible to a wider audience of female professionals across different geographies.

Heels & Ladders positions itself as a practical handbook for women seeking clarity and direction in their careers, grounded in mentorship, experience, and structured guidance rather than idealized narratives.

About the Book

Heels & Ladders: A Career Acceleration Handbook for Female Professionals is a career development guide designed to support women navigating leadership, growth, and influence with long term perspective.

