FUCAP: Unilever Nigeria Partners UNICEF, Empowers Over 900,000 Youth With Workplace-Ready Skills

Lagos, Nigeria. 23 February 2026

The Future-X Unilever Campus Ambassadors Programme (FUCAP) by Unilever Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has now cumulatively impacted over 900,000 young Nigerians with essential employability, digital, and entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed in today’s world of work. This pioneering initiative is a two-and-a-half-year-old partnership that has leveraged a robust ecosystem anchored on UNICEF’s YOMA platform, Unilever’s social media channels, and higher education campus networks.

Unilever is a founding global partner of Generation Unlimited (GenU), a leading public-private youth development alliance that connects young people to opportunities in education, skills, and employment. In Nigeria, the initiative enjoys strong national leadership, with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, serving as Chairman of the GenU Nigeria Board, reflecting the country’s high-level commitment to youth development.

Speaking at a press conference, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, described FUCAP as a proven partnership model that blends government leadership, UNICEF’s global development expertise, and Unilever’s purpose-led ambition to brighten everyday life for all. Adeniyi noted that combining digital learning with on-campus engagement has been central to the program’s reach, with over 85,000 students impacted through 30 physical career seminars delivered across universities and polytechnics by trained Unilever Future Career Ambassadors (FUCAs) and partner institutions. He underscored the programme’s strong alignment with Unilever’s core sustainability priority for improving livelihoods, an impact area that directly contributes to several UN Sustainable Development Goals by equipping young people with the skills and opportunities that enable them to thrive.

“At Unilever Nigeria, we recognise that young people are at the heart of the country’s future and economic transformation. Through our partnership with UNICEF on FUCAP, we are deliberately investing in scalable platforms that equip young Nigerians with practical, future-fit skills and expose them to real opportunities to learn, grow, and transition confidently from learning to earning. This enables us to deliver long-term value to youth, partners, and society while staying true to Unilever’s purpose of Brightening Everyday Life for All,” he said.

Also speaking during the press conference, the Chief of UNICEF, Lagos Office/Lead, Generation Unlimited Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, stated that “UNICEF, in partnership with Unilever, remains committed to empowering young Nigerians through the FUCAP initiative. Over the last two and a half years, the programme has focused on equipping young people with entrepreneurship skills, digital capabilities, and career guidance. FUCAP, now active in 20 universities, bridges the gap between academia and industry by bringing practical, real-world knowledge directly to students and creating clear pathways into employment. Through this partnership, we are strengthening an ecosystem that enables young people to transition confidently from learning to earning.”



About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Nutrition, Oral Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever Nigeria is a locally listed business that has been operating for over 100 years selling brands such as Knorr, Royco, Closeup, Pepsodent, Vaseline, Rexona, and Pears. For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit here.

Follow Unilever Nigeria on Instagram.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s most challenging places to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit here.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

Further Information:

Please contact Zainab Obagun

Blessing Ejiofor [email protected]

Sponsored Content