Latest Research By Knorr Finds 68% of Nigerian Gen Z Prefer Friends to Recommend a Date Over Swiping on Apps

Long before dating apps dominated conversations about modern romance, Knorr had been quietly shaping connections across Nigerian homes. Through shared meals, simple recipes, and time spent together in the kitchen, the brand has long understood a fundamental truth; food brings people closer.



Recent research commissioned by Knorr highlights how this principle resonates in the dating lives of Nigerian Gen Zs. The findings reveal that many young people are seeking connections that feel more real and trustworthy than online swipes. 68% of respondents said they trust a friend’s recommendation more than a dating app. Food continues to play a central role in building these connections; nearly half (49%) reported that sharing meals helps them feel closer to their partners, while 88% find people who enjoy cooking especially attractive — even more so than flashy cars or fitness-focused lifestyles.



Knorr’s #ServingSinglesWithKnorr initiative taps directly into these insights, celebrating cooking as a modern-day calling card for romance. The campaign encourages friends to champion their single foodie friends, replacing endless scrolling with trusted food referrals and shared food-led experiences. At its heart, it celebrates authenticity — letting real skills, real effort, and real flavour take centre stage.



To bring the initiative to life, Knorr’s lead collaborators spotlighted their single friends on Instagram, challenging them to prepare their favourite dishes while inviting admirers to confidently shoot their shot in the comment sections instead of “swiping”. Standout moments featured Tobi Bakre and Taymesan shining the spotlight on their single friends Kola Omotoso, Ojay and Simi OD, daring them to step into the kitchen and rally their followers to compete for a spot on a Knorr-sponsored cooking date. Other influencers, including Kaylah Oniwo, Daniel Ochuko and Simi Drey, added to the excitement, each nominating a number of their eligible single friends and celebrating the confidence it takes to cook and connect.



The research explains why this approach resonates so strongly; cooking is attractive because it brings people closer, demonstrates genuine effort, and adds warmth and romance, qualities no dating profile can fully capture.



Damilola Dania, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “With the #ServingSingleswithKnorr campaign, Knorr is championing singles by spotlighting cooking as the ultimate dating secret weapon. Whether you are a seasoned chef or just starting your cooking journey, sharing a homemade meal is a powerful way to show creativity, care, and individuality traits that go far beyond a filtered profile. So if you are looking for sparks, join the #ServingSingleswithKnorr movement and let your signature dish do the talking.”



With a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, Knorr continues to prove that food is not just nourishment; it is connection, culture and care.

