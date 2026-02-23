Carloha Unveils Chery Himla: Empowering Businesses With Class-Leading Cargo Space And Heavy Duty Performance

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles, officially unveiled the Chery Himla pickup brand at a recent landmark launch event at the Orange Island, Lekki, Lagos. The Himla marks Chery’s entry into the Nigerian pickup segment, positioning pickups not just as transport tools but as high-efficiency mobile business assets for commerce, agriculture, logistics, and regional trade.

As Nigeria’s economy expands and user expectations evolve, pickups are increasingly expected to deliver productivity, reliability, and operational efficiency. The Himla is designed to meet this shift, offering entrepreneurs and businesses a next-generation workhorse that enables scaling with fewer trips and reduced operating costs. According to Sola Adigun, Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria,

“Today’s launch represents a key milestone, with Himla engineered to enhance efficiency and productivity for security outfits, farmers, logistics operators, entrepreneurs and others.”

A key highlight of the Himla is its class-leading 1,276-litre cargo bed (1,530 mm × 1,620 mm × 515 mm), designed to accommodate standard industrial pallets and support “one-trip loading”. Its optimised chassis and suspension minimise wheel arch intrusions, creating a flatter, more usable cargo space. Integrated side and rear steps further simplify loading and unloading, improving workflow efficiency in demanding commercial environments.

Built on a high-strength ladder frame with reinforced rear-spring suspension, Himla delivers a rated payload exceeding 1,000 kg while maintaining stability and safety under heavy loads. It also offers an impressive 3-ton towing capacity, making it suitable for hauling heavy equipment, refrigerated containers, and caravans across logistics, construction, agriculture, and lifestyle applications.

For rugged terrains, the Himla features advanced 4×4 capability and 265 mm ground clearance, ensuring durability and control on rough job sites and remote rural roads. It is available in ICE, catering to diverse user needs. Key features include premium leather seating, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and 9.2-inch dashboard display, enhanced rear-seat comfort, cargo anchoring points, and advanced driver assistance systems in higher-end models.



During the event, guests, made up of motoring journalists, customers and automobile enthusiasts, test-drove the Himla over several simulated terrains that allowed them to experience some of the features of the Chery pick-up like the rough road 4×4 capability, hill approach and descent angles, towing capacity, load-carrying capacity, stability control, in-cabin quietness, seat comfort – including the rear seats, water wading ability, and more.

Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, described the Himla as “a cornerstone product in Chery’s global pickup strategy, combining class-leading cargo capacity, hardcore load capability, advanced technology, and climate-adapted engineering to serve Nigerian entrepreneurs as a trusted business partner”.

Engineered for Nigerian conditions, Himla incorporates wear-resistant and anti-corrosion materials, high-strength body panels, galvanised steel components, and climate-adapted engineering to ensure long-term durability in high temperatures and humid environments. Multiple heavy-duty anchoring points ensure cargo stability across rough terrain. The Himla also comes with a class-leading 6-year warranty, as announced by Carloha.

With the launch of Himla, Carloha signals a new chapter in mobility, positioning pickups as platforms for opportunity, productivity, and growth—built to carry not just goods, but the ambitions and future of enterprise in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content