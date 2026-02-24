Kellogg’s Nigeria Rewards Young Dreamers with ₦150,000 Scholarships Through “My Superstar Journey”

The LTV BOS Hall in Agidingbi, Ikeja, buzzed with excitement on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, as 150 young scholarship winners took center stage at the Kellogg’s Scholarship Award Ceremony. Parents clapped, cameras flashed, and children beamed with pride as they received awards that would help shape their futures.

“When we invest in children, we are investing in the future of the country,” said Balo Iwara, National BTL Lead of Kellogg’s Nigeria.

Seven years into this initiative, those words still carry weight, N150,000 in educational support distributed to 150 outstanding young minds who proved their stories matter.

30,000 Stories, 150 Dreams Realized

Launched in October 2025, the 7th edition of the essay competition invited children aged 7 to 12 across Nigeria to share their stories on the theme “My Superstar Journey“. Over 270,000 submissions poured in, each one a window into the hopes, creativity, and ambitions of Nigeria’s next generation.

A panel of education professionals evaluated every entry based on creativity, writing quality, originality, and storytelling ability. The competition was fierce, but 150 exceptional young writers rose to the top, earning ₦150,000 scholarships each.

More Than Money — A Lifeline

For many Nigerian families navigating rising education costs, ₦150,000 is more than just helpful, it’s transformative.

“I feel so happy because now I can buy my school books and become a doctor one day,” said Ejiofor Princess Chizaram, one of this year’s recipients, her smile lighting up the room. Parents shared similar sentiments. “This scholarship means so much to our family,” one parent said. “Kellogg’s has lifted a big burden off us and given our child a better chance to succeed.”

The funds will cover school fees, and other essential educational expenses, removing barriers that often stand between bright children and their potential.

A Legacy of Investment

This marks the seventh consecutive year Kellogg’s Nigeria has backed young dreamers through this scholarship program. What started as an initiative to support children’s education has grown into a movement, one that recognizes that investing in a child’s mind today builds the foundation for Nigeria’s tomorrow.

For 150 families this year, that investment is already paying dividends. And for thousands more children who submitted essays, the competition itself sparked something invaluable: the confidence to dream big and put those dreams into words.

As the ceremony ended and families headed home clutching certificates and scholarship letters, one thing was clear: Kellogg’s isn’t just feeding breakfast. They’re feeding futures, one scholarship at a time.

