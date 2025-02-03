Konga 103.7FM Launches With Free Ads for Businesses

Lagos has a new powerhouse on the airwaves, Konga 103.7FM. This disruptive hit music and commerce radio station is out to set a new standard in the broadcasting industry, offering an exciting blend of entertainment and commercial opportunities. While Lagos residents can tune in terrestrially, the rest of the world is not left out, as Konga FM also streams online, allowing global audiences to connect to its unique offerings.

Currently, in its test-run phase, Konga FM invites listeners to engage, share feedback, and experience an entirely new way of interacting with radio. As part of this soft launch, the station is extending an unprecedented opportunity to businesses of all sizes. For the first two weeks, corporate advertisers—including small, medium, and established enterprises—can air their ads for free on a first-come, first-served basis. This initiative is designed to boost economic activity by providing brands with a valuable platform to showcase their products and services at no cost.

Speaking on the groundbreaking initiative, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of KongaTV and Konga FM, emphasised the station’s commitment to its audience. “Konga FM is here to serve Nigerians, and we are open to feedback as we continue our test run until February 21. During this period, we are extending an unprecedented opportunity to businesses to air their ads for free. As usual, limited slots are available; send an email to [email protected] to secure your slot. It’s our way of empowering businesses to thrive while providing listeners with quality content and unbeatable deals,” she stated.

Konga FM is said to be a haven for bargain lovers. With exclusive deals broadcast daily from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, listeners can enjoy remarkable discounts and promotions in real-time. Thanks to a strategic partnership between Konga Online and Konga FM, Konga FM listeners can simply send a WhatsApp message to place their orders while deals and products are being promoted on air. This seamless integration of e-commerce and radio makes Konga FM a one-of-a-kind platform, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers in a dynamic, interactive way.

Adding to its uniqueness, Konga FM is dedicating the early morning hours from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM to spiritual inspiration. This segment, filled with the best gospel hit music, aims to uplift and inspire listeners, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day. Beyond music, the station is committed to inspiration and education, ensuring that entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals seeking growth have a go-to platform for success-driven content.

Konga 103.7FM is said to be more than just another station on the dial; it is a game-changer. It is set to redefine the broadcasting landscape with a focus on inspiration, education, and business empowerment. For brands, distributors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the station presents an opportunity to tap into previously untapped markets, expand visibility, and drive real-time commerce.

Whether you’re in Lagos or anywhere else in the world, you can tune in to Konga 103.7FM and experience the future of radio. We now have the platform to enjoy great music, access amazing deals, and gain personal and professional growth inspiration.

Konga FM is out to revolutionise radio that will shape the future of entertainment and commerce. Don’t miss out on this revolutionary platform. Tune in, engage, and be part of the change. For enquiries about Konga FM, send an email to [email protected].

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga FM