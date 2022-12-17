Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ Campaign

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has kicked off another edition of its drunk driving campaign. The campaign which started on November 28th reiterated the adverse effect of drunk driving on commercial drivers around the city of Lagos.

The purpose of the campaign is to educate road users on the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as to maintain safe roads for themselves, their passengers, and pedestrians.

The Pernod Ricard Nigeria team and other stakeholders visited locations including the Berger Interstate park, Airport park, Apapa Motor park, Ikorodu Motor park, and Ajah Motor park. This is the third edition of the company’s ‘Safe Roads’ campaign launched in December 2021.

Commenting on the campaign and its importance, Dolapo Onasanya, Head of Human Resources at Pernod Ricard Western Africa explained,

The campaign aligns with Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap which directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in this instance SDG Goal 3 – Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages. The ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ campaign falls within the fourth pillar of our roadmap ‘Responsible Hosting’, which promotes the fight against alcohol misuse in our society by taking action on harmful drinking.

Speaking at one of the events, the Lagos Zonal Commanding Officer, Samuel Obayemi, reiterated that accidents only require a second to happen.

He advised drivers to avoid drinking before driving so they can be in full control of themselves while driving as it is an activity that requires total concentration.

The FRSC expressed their appreciation to Pernod Ricard Nigeria for taking on this initiative which fosters safety on our roads.

Sponsored Content