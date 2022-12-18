TECNO Blue Christmas came early as the First Winner gets Gifts worth 1 Million Naira

Christmas is a season of sharing love and joy with family members and loved ones. TECNO thought it was fantastic to reward their loyal customers with the Blue Santa promo in the spirit of the season. Customers have been having a jolly time since the promo began as the innovative technology brand rewarded purchases with gift items and raffle tickets to qualify for the draw for the grand prize of gifts worth N1,000,000.

At the first set of draws for the selection of winners, Hassan Idowu emerged as the first of the seven lucky winners of the grand prize. Hassan Idowu, who emerged as the winner, had previously purchased a Spark 9T phone. For him, enjoying the device he just got would have been enough, but unknown to him, there was more to come from TECNO. And when he heard a knock on his door, nothing would have prepared him to see TECNO’s secret Santa, Tiwa Savage, who came bearing the surprise gifts.

Having seen the family and spending time with them, she then proceeded to present the different gifts TECNO had for Hassan Idowu. They couldn’t hold the surprise on their faces as they saw the gifts from TECNO. The Christmas season could not get any better as they were presented with food items, household items, and other essentials.

Hassan Idowu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the TECNO, saying it was unbelievable even at that moment but that he was very grateful.

You can be like Hassan this festive season and win amazing prizes worth N1,000,000 for yourself when you walk into any of the TECNO-authorized outlets and purchase any of the devices in the Spark, Phantom, or Camon series or follow TECNO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more information.

This Christmas can still be much merrier for you and yours if you hurry to join the TECNO Blue Santa promo. TECNO would Stop At Nothing to give you the best; you also must stop at nothing to enjoy the best the season offers.

Sponsored Content