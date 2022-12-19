Connect with us

Promotions

Stay Refreshed by Nigerian Breweries this Christmas at Wonderland

News Promotions

A Family's happy Nutri-milk moments shown in a creative video

Promotions

TECNO Blue Christmas came early as the First Winner gets Gifts worth 1 Million Naira

Events News Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its 'Don’t Drink & Drive' Campaign

Events Promotions

It was a Glitz & Glamour Affair as Ruthies Magazine Launched in Abuja | Get the Scoop

Events Music Promotions

Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji's Finest

Events Promotions

Get your Tickets now for the Livespot X Festival | December 16th-18th

Promotions

Experience Premium Entertainment with LOEWE’s Range of Products now in Nigeria

Events Living Promotions

Enosadeba Acha's 35th birthday was celebrated in Grand Style | Here’s how It went down

Events News Promotions

Issey Miyake Offers the Gift of Emotion by hosting a Fragrance Discovery Event in Lagos

Promotions

Stay Refreshed by Nigerian Breweries this Christmas at Wonderland

Published

4 hours ago

 on


This December, Nigerian Breweries through its brands is set to bring all the fun and excitement at Wonderland Lagos. Nestled in the heart of Eko Atlantic Energy city, Wonderland Lagos is an iconic celebration of Christmas cheer. The brand new city was all lit up at its official tree lighting ceremony on the 15th of December and is now set to be a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

With all the games, family fun and thrills that await you, your favourite Nigerian Breweries brands; Heineken, Maltina, Desperados and Zagg, will be on ground to keep you refreshed throughout your Wonderland experience.

While Heineken will lead the pack, Maltina will share happiness with the little ones as they make new friends and have loads of fun at Nickfest. The more youthful visitors are not left out as the edgy taste of Desperados and Zagg will also be available while they enjoy thrilling activities in the PlayStation hub, Santas Games Hamlet, Vegas in Wonderland, and the Wonderland VR and Arcade.

So whether you’re coming in to the Wonderland village or shopping with your family at the Wonderland Market, there’s a Heineken, Maltina, Desperados or Zagg waiting just for you. At Wonderland, it’ll truly be a December to Remember.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php