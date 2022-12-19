Connect with us

A Family's happy Nutri-milk moments shown in a creative video

Nutri-Milk, a product of CWAY Food and Beverages have created a beautiful animation video for its popular nutritious and refreshing fruit-flavoured milk drink.

The colourful visual brings together the theme of family and happy moments, which captures the Nutri-Milk brand’s essence as an enabler of happy family moments.

It also highlights that the drink brand now comes in six fruit flavours – Apple, Pear, Orange, Pineapple, Peach and the newly launched Banana flavour.

You can follow Nutri-Milk on their social media platforms; InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Watch the amazing video below:

