Xiaomi launches End of the Year Sales to Reward Its Customers With Amazing Gifts

Xiaomi, the consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company is allowing its numerous customers to enjoy the best Christmas season ever through loads of rewards such as refrigerators, Xiaomi luggage, Redmi Bud 3 earbuds plus one lucky 3 Million Naira winner who will emerge through a raffle draw on January 10th, 2023 upon the purchase of any Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi has launched its Christmas campaign to appreciate its tens of thousands of customers during this time of the year when appreciation is shown. As Christmas and New Year celebration draws near, Xiaomi is offering lots of end-of-the-year gift items to say thanks to Nigerians and most especially its customers for patronage and supports throughout the year.

Buying a Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S you will get a N5, 000 discount on each device. Redmi Note 11, a super high-performance smartphone, is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor, 33W Pro fast charging, 90Hz AMOLED Dot Display, 50MP AI quad camera, and 5000mAh battery, and you know you have to conserve power in this country, energy is vital.

While the Redmi Note 11S is equipped with an advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM.

That’s not all, purchasing either the Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G to get a N5, 000 discount on each device. Redmi Note11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96, Dual stereo speakers, and a 5000 mAh battery.

It’s other features include IP53 dust and splash resistance with 6.67 Inches while Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was also developed as an enhanced version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro with 5G internet capacity with 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP main camera, 4500 mAh battery capacity, 120W Hyper charge which charges to 100% in 15 minutes and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

Buying a Redmi 10C wil get you a N3, 000 discount when you purchase this device. Redmi 10C is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor which makes it capable of great performance while also being highly power efficient, extending Redmi 10C’s battery life.

It also has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and a Large 6.71″ display, a 60Hz refresh rate that supports Netflix HD and Prime Video HD streaming experience.

Another offer is buying the Redmi A1 + and getting a N3, 000 discount this Christmas season. Redmi A1+ offers an immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offers a Dark theme and Night Light mode, which helps to prevent eye strain.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, and supports the high-resolution display, and power efficiency. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

With a few days left for Christmas, getting the right gift for the special people in your life is super important and Xiaomi is providing gift options with their smartphones and other devices.

These offers are valid from December 19th to December 31st, 2022 and open to all fans, users, and new customers, avail yourself of the chance by getting one of the Xiaomi smartphones by visiting Xiaomi’s exclusive store at Essence House, Computer Village Ikeja, or any of the Xiaomi retail stores nationwide for massive discounts now.

Let every day of the holiday season be filled with joy as you grab any of Xiaomi phones to benefit from this offer and also stand a chance to win the Xiaomi 3 million naira through a raffle draw and other prizes.

All the best for the holiday season! Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance from Xiaomi, the brand that cares.

Sponsored Content