Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

Detty Rave announces it’s official return after a two-year hiatus. The one-day immersive party experience will return to the ‘Untamed Empire ground’ in Accra, Ghana on December 27 2022. This will be the first Detty Rave experience since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition kicked off as usual with the #RoadtoDettyRave college/university shows through August and September featuring performances from King Promise, Djay, Black Sherif, Joeboy, DJ Aroma, Joey B and others.

We are truly excited to be hosting the fourth edition of Detty Rave this year and it will be the biggest outdoor party experience in Ghana!, Get your tickets and come with your dancing shoes and a friend or three. Founder Mr Eazi said.

This edition is tipped to be the biggest outdoor clubbing experience ever seen in Ghana and will feature Africa’s topmost DJs; DJ Neptune, Major League Djz, DJ Edu and many more.

Date: December 27, 2022

Venue: Untamed Empire, Accra, Ghana

Time: 7 PM

