Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments from the AW22 Launch and Unveiling of 'Celebrations' as the  Official Partner of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Events News Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its 'Don’t Drink & Drive' Campaign

Events

Jameson Black Barrel Launches 'Widen the Circle' Campaign to Celebrate Unity and Openness

Events Music

The Mavin All-Star Concert at the Livespot X Festival Was Beyond Thrilling | See Highlights

Events Promotions

It was a Glitz & Glamour Affair as Ruthies Magazine Launched in Abuja | Get the Scoop

Events News

'The Story of Aina on Iddo Island' is a Special storybook by LASRAB on the History of Lagos

Events Music Promotions

Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji's Finest

Events

Art Connects: Here's All You Need to Know About the Beeta Art Festival Second Edition

Events

Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Detty Rave announces it’s official return after a two-year hiatus. The one-day immersive party experience will return to the ‘Untamed Empire ground’ in Accra, Ghana on December 27 2022. This will be the first Detty Rave experience since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year’s edition kicked off as usual with the #RoadtoDettyRave college/university shows through August and September featuring performances from King Promise, Djay, Black Sherif, Joeboy, DJ Aroma, Joey B and others.

We are truly excited to be hosting the fourth edition of Detty Rave this year and it will be the biggest outdoor party experience in Ghana!, Get your tickets and come with your dancing shoes and a friend or three. Founder Mr Eazi said.

This edition is tipped to be the biggest outdoor clubbing experience ever seen in Ghana and will feature Africa’s topmost DJs; DJ Neptune, Major League Djz, DJ Edu and many more. 

Tickets are available Here 

Date: December 27, 2022

Venue: Untamed Empire, Accra, Ghana

Time: 7 PM

Stay updated on Concert information by following their social media accounts; Instagram and Twitter

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php