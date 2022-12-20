Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Nollywood superstars stepped out on Sunday, December 18 to support Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi for the premiere of her new film, “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.”

The theme of the occasion was “Sunday Best,” and we trusted our favorite stars to turn necks on the red carpet and spread the glamour on Instagram. The film, set to premiere in cinemas on December 23, 2022, stars Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Lilian Afegbai, Eso Dike, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kola Ajeyemi, Antar Laniyan, and Okusanya Lolade, and is directed by Adebayo Tijani.

See photos from the premiere below:

Photo Credit:@insignaonline