Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments from the AW22 Launch and Unveiling of 'Celebrations' as the  Official Partner of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria

Events Music Promotions

Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

Events News Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Sensitize drivers on its 'Don’t Drink & Drive' Campaign

Events

Jameson Black Barrel Launches 'Widen the Circle' Campaign to Celebrate Unity and Openness

Events Music

The Mavin All-Star Concert at the Livespot X Festival Was Beyond Thrilling | See Highlights

Events Promotions

It was a Glitz & Glamour Affair as Ruthies Magazine Launched in Abuja | Get the Scoop

Events News

'The Story of Aina on Iddo Island' is a Special storybook by LASRAB on the History of Lagos

Events Music Promotions

Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji's Finest

Events

Art Connects: Here's All You Need to Know About the Beeta Art Festival Second Edition

Events

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Nollywood superstars stepped out on Sunday, December 18 to support Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi for the premiere of her new film, “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.”

The theme of the occasion was “Sunday Best,” and we trusted our favorite stars to turn necks on the red carpet and spread the glamour on Instagram. The film, set to premiere in cinemas on December 23, 2022, stars Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Lilian Afegbai, Eso Dike, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kola Ajeyemi, Antar Laniyan, and Okusanya Lolade, and is directed by Adebayo Tijani.

See photos from the premiere below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Photo Credit:@insignaonline

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php