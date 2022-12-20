Exclusive Moments from the AW22 Launch and Unveiling of ‘Celebrations’ as the  Official Partner of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria



Baylis & Harding, a quintessential UK family-owned luxury selfcare brand has collaborated with Celebrations, a go-to premium retail lifestyle and gift company in Nigeria to launch The Baylis & Harding Autumn Winter 2022 Collection (AW22) in an event themed The Art Of Indulgence on November 6th, 2022

The Baylis & Harding brand specializes in luxury Selfcare; bodywash, hand wash, moisturizers and Gift Sets which brings luxury into every home. Their products embody a range of variants from the gorgeous Jojoba Signature Collections to their unapologetically Christmas range that is all about seasonal traditions that capture the essence of Christmas.

This collaboration positions Celebrations as the official Partner & sole distributor of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria.

Incorporated in Jos in the year 1989, Celebrations has grown to acquire 5 stores across the country and has become a household name that has retained customer’s loyalty and unwavering trust.

The event wrapped up with a trailblazing performance from the talented Aramide who serenaded the crowd, adding more life to the party.

Visit any of the Celebrations stores at:

45A, Adebayo Doherty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

1, Tanan Bhyiyar House, Rayfield, Jos

2 Mofoti Street, Aminu Kano-Wuse 2, Abuja

79, Adetokunbo Ademola Cresent, Wuse 2, Abuja or their website this festive season and cop yourselves and loved ones amazing, beautifully packaged Christmas gifts.

Sponsored Content