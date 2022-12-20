A Guide to Renewing your Passport this Holiday Season | Here is what you need to know

Connect with us

By Victor George

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The only thing more annoying than an expired or soon-to-expire Nigerian passport is the time and energy required to renew it. If you’re looking for how to fast-track that process this holiday season, then this is for you.

The Nigerian Immigrations Service has made it super easy to get a new passport in just two weeks through the newly launched special diaspora fast-track passport renewal programme. This ongoing programme will run from December 12th, 2022 to January 31st, 2023, spanning the entire period of stay during the yuletide season for Nigerians returning from abroad.

What’s more? You get to travel to Nigeria even if your passport is expired and renew it at no extra cost once you arrive. So, if you’re looking to renew your Nigerian passport during your visit this Christmas season, here’s
how:

Step 1 – Register online through the online registration portal

Log in to the passport application portal at https://www.passport.immigration.gov.ng and apply online. The application process includes making payment for your preferred passport type via approved payment platforms.

You will need your National Identification Number (NIN) for your passport application and you are also to ensure that your personal information in the passport application matches the information on the NIN and vice versa; otherwise, the process cannot be completed.

Step 2- Visit the Diaspora Desk at any international airport in Nigeria

On arrival into Nigeria via any of the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port-Harcourt, locate the diaspora desk and provide your application details. You will then be given a fast-track letter (this letter overrides the date on your online application, so no panicking) to any passport office of your choice.

Step 3 – Capture Your biometric information

Visit your preferred passport office between Monday and Wednesday. Once you get there, your biometrics, including your photo and fingerprints, will be captured, and your passport will be produced and ready in two weeks.

For any enquiries or complaints concerning the passport renewal process, tweet at @nigimmigration or send an email to [email protected]

The special diaspora fast-track passport renewal programme is an initiative of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Interior. This initiative is supported by all aviation authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heads of Foreign Missions, Immigration Attaches, all Airport Controllers and local and international airline operators.

