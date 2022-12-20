Market Square Festac is now Open! See how the Launch went down



Sundry Markets, owners of Market Square, one of Nigeria’s wholly-indigenous supermarket chains has reiterated its commitment to providing top-notch customer services and the best range of household products as the company opened the much-awaited Festac Town store with fanfare in Festac Town, Lagos.

The launch of the Festac Market Square outlet is in line with Sundry Markets Limited expansion plans for the retail network in Nigeria.

The newly opened store is the company’s 23rd outlet in addition to others located at different strategic spots across Nigeria.

At exactly 9:00 am, the first customer, a woman, Adeola Ajao walked into the Mall in anticipation of a wholesome shopping experience as promised in the pre-opening out-of-home messages designed to welcome Festac Town residents to the new store.

Afterward, other residents of Festac Town and its neighborhood communities trooped into the new store in their numbers amidst the excitement of witnessing an entirely new shopping experience.

Speaking on the opening of the new store, The Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets, Timothy Abati says:

“Our company is committed to bringing smiles to the faces of our numerous customers. Our understanding that they want more varieties at very affordable prices dictates what we bring to them. We are excited to launch our new store in Festac Town, Lagos. Our decision to come to Festac Town in Lagos is strategic for us. We intend to bring something new, exciting and acceptable to our customers using the five sensory experiences. When they enter our store, we want them to have total experience about what they see, what they feel, what they touch and experience.” ”We believe Festac Town deserves a retail store brand that suits everyday needs. We are committed to making quality products available to our customers at great market prices to the people of Festac and its environs, services at all times.”

Timothy added,

“In two years, we hope to have over fifty Market Square stores in major cities across Nigeria. The idea is to find our store in every major part of Nigeria. The newly opened store will further drive up the brand equity of the Market Square brand.”



Market Square chain which started in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in 2015, has grown into a well-accepted indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with stores in major cities such as Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Eket, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port – Harcourt, Benin City and Festac Town, Lagos with 23 stores.

Markets Square can be reached for more information. Kindly email [email protected] You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For the ease of e-commerce, he said

“We have also provided the opportunity for them to shop online at www.marketsquareng.com where they have the choice to pick up their already packed order inside the store or get it delivered to their homes or offices.”

Market Square is fast becoming the first choice for many customers who are desirous of a quality and affordable range of products such as packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, groceries, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, for individuals, households, and corporate.

Sponsored Content