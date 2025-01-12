Making Christmas Special: Verve Cardholders Enjoy Rewards and Exclusive Benefits

The festive season is a time for creating cherished memories with loved ones. To make the holiday season even more special, Verve, Nigeria’s Agba and Odogwu card, is delighted to offer the ongoing Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0. As part of this initiative, Verve is rewarding cardholders with free bags of rice and bottles of vegetable oil, ensuring that families can enjoy a festive season filled with joy and abundance.

In addition to the promo, Verve has taken it a level higher by hosting Christmas activations at key locations, bringing the holiday spirit to life. These events provide an exciting opportunity for cardholders to win essential items that make holiday celebrations truly memorable.

The Verve Christmas activations were more than just giveaways—they were lively celebrations filled with fun activities that bring people together. Attendees were treated to a variety of engaging experiences, from dance competitions to interactive games such as bowling, ‘Spin the Wheel,’ ‘Complete the Lyrics,’ and ‘Name the Tune.’ These activities fostered a festive atmosphere, making the season of joy even more enjoyable for families, and creating lasting memories that perfectly capture the essence of the holidays.

By blending excitement with generosity, Verve crafted an unforgettable holiday experience that reaffirms its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction. The Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 was designed to show appreciation to cardholders for their continued loyalty. Through this initiative, Verve introduced a series of exciting benefits, including up to 10 percent discounts or cashback on purchases from participating merchants’ outlets.

From major brands such as Google, NNPC Retail, Market Square, and Addide to other renowned brands such as The Place Restaurants, Sweet Sensation, BuyPower, and Chowdeck, Verve cardholders are enjoying substantial savings across a wide range of services. This promo, which kicked off on August 15, 2024, will run until January 31, 2024.

As the Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 continues to unfold, it’s clear that the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction remains strong. From rewarding cardholders with essential holiday gifts to providing generous discounts throughout the season, Verve is creating moments of joy and financial empowerment.

It’s a season of joy, rewards, and excitement! So, join the Verve cardholder family today and enjoy a host of exciting benefits, discounts, and festive vibes.

Sponsored Content