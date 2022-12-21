ElectHER’s Green Wine Green Gala was a Blend of Entertainment and Governance | Get the Scoop

The highly anticipated ElectHER event, Green Wine Green, funded by the European Union took place on December 13th, 2022, at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which aimed to drive the conversation on civic responsibility and women’s political inclusion in the 2023 general elections, had a room full of celebrities, influencers, and HNIs eager to take ownership of political discourse and gender issues in the 2023 elections and build a national movement for increased voter participation.

From the red carpet to the grand ballroom, the event exuded grace and power, with guests such as Toyin Saraki, AY the Comedian, Banky W, and Samuel Adegoke, star actor of the American series, Dynasty, celebrating the Nigerian Spirit over light bites and wine.

The Gala officially kicked off with a welcome note by Ibijoke Faborode. In a passionate and thought-provoking speech, Ibijoke Founder/CEO of ElectHER emphasized the importance of voter participation and increased public support for female candidacy, noting that these actions can aid in providing a more inclusive and representative face to our democracy.

She also emphasized the importance of active citizen engagement, commitment and resource mobilization as we decide Nigeria’s future in the upcoming elections. “There is a method to the madness. We need to take governance very seriously”.

For the first course, Silk Harmonics graced the stage and serenaded guests with a live rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem. This was followed by a welcome remark by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Samuela Isopi and goodwill messages from Dr Akintoye Akindele, Chairman, Platform Capital while guests dined.

The highlight of the night was the introduction of the 8 exceptional women ElectHER will be putting its support behind to mobilize social, human and financial support to see them win in the upcoming 2023 general elections under the Agender35 platform. ElectHER selected these 8 forward-thinking women across political parties, geographical zones as well as tribes and religions because of their passion to serve, their contribution to their communities and their zeal to dive forward strategies that bring forth impactful results.

These 8 outstanding women are: Simisola Olusola, Candidate, State House of Assembly, Ikere II Constituency, Kwara State; Rukayat Shittu, Candidate State House of Assembly, Owode Onire Constituency, Kwara State; Marilyn Okowa Daramola, Candidate State House of Assembly, Ika North East Constituency, Delta State; Munira Sulimon Tanimu, Candidate, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Lere East Constituency, Delta State; Zah’rah Basheer, Candidate, State House of Assembly, Kano State; Hawwah Gambo, Candidate, State House of

Representatives, Kajuru/Chikun Federal Constituency; Juliet Isi Ikhayere, Candidate, House of Representative of Kubwa, AMAC/Bwari Area Council Abuja FTC; and Joyce Daniels Oamen, Chairman, Esan Central Local Government, Edo State.

From voter education discussions to intriguing live performances from Ms. DSF, Daniella Peters, Raebel, Styl Plus and Teni, Green Wine Green ignited a renewed drive for a citizen-led movement to an inclusive, transparent, free, and credible electoral process; supporting female candidates in 2023 with the perfect blend of pop-culture and political sensitization.

ElectHER is a non-governmental organization advancing the representation of women in politics and public life through behavioural change communications, community building, capacity development, tech innovation, research & policy innovation, and increased access to social, human, and financial capital. Part of the movement is to increase female leadership in governance, with success stories in shaping public discourse through the deployment of Arts &

Entertainment as a strong medium of citizen engagement.

