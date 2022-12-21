Celebrities adorned in Hollantex prints to the Palava Movie Premiere | Here’s how they looked

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Palava movie Premiere, brought a host of A-list Nollywood celebrities to Lagos, with Veterans like Richard Mofe Damijo, and Iyabo Ojo, and rising stars like Nancy Isime, and Beverly Naya, to Music royalties like Waje and Omawumi, the guest list was packed with many big names to light the red carpet of the Jewel Aeida in the famous ‘Hollantex‘ peacock blue-purple print with fine floral patterns.

The stars, serving iconic looks in the Outstanding Hollantex colors and showing off their best take of the event’s Purple dress code left the fashion world and all of Africa clamoring for more, as they dazzled in the colors of the beautiful Hollantex Ankara– showing off their range, creativity, and unique personalities.

Today, Hollantex fabrics aren’t just big with superstars or those who follow their red carpet—they’re the high-grade patterns more Africans are turning to more than any other for an instant dose of colour, ideal Ankara look and beauty. said the Senior Brand Manager of Hollantex.

Turning heads and adorning the red carpet with her angelic presence during the Palava movie premiere, decked in a flowing purple gown, intricately knotted Ankara head wrap, purple lips, and soft eyes were the brand ambassador of Hollantex, Nancy Isime, delivering another iconic look for the ages.

The collaboration between Inkblot productions and Hollantex saw the real-life enactment of the Ankara brand’s slogan ‘Gorgeous colors, Gorgeous life’ as Africa’s leading celebrities showed up and showed out in the brand’s premium quality

Ankara wax fabrics

