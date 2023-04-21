Connect with us

Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 12 Pro: Newest Addition to Redmi Note 12 Series

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Xiaomi announced today the release of the newest member of the Redmi Note 12 Series for the Nigerian market: the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

108MP pro-grade cameras with film styles for stunning moments

The Redmi Note 12 Pro features a pro-grade camera that captures every moment in stunning detail. It comes with a large sensor size of 1/1.52 inches using a Samsung sensor, along with 9-in-1 pixel binning and a dual native ISO. Additionally, it has a 2MP depth camera to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro offers new levels of creativity with film camera filters and a ProCut feature. The cameras deliver clear images in all lighting conditions, and the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera for sharp and natural-looking selfies.

Vivid audiovisual experiences

The Redmi Note 12 Pro features a large 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and lag-free transitions. This delivers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos. Additionally, it offers support for Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® spatial audio technology, providing first-class visual and audio experiences.

Reliable performance for enhanced entertainment

Coming with storage options starting from 6GB+128GB and going up to 8GB+256GB, the Redmi Note 12 Pro can now be obtained at a more accessible price.

Powered by Snapdragon® 732G and featuring 67W turbo charging, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, providing long-lasting usage for social media activity, photography, video shooting, and more. This allows users to go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G last month, setting a trend in the mid-range sector. Along with the new addition of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 Series is gaining strong traction in the Nigerian market.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is now available at Xiaomi’s exclusive store in Lagos, as well as in all Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya retail outlets nationwide. Prices for the Redmi Note 12 Pro start at ₦177,000.

Xiaomi’s commitment to the Nigerian market is evident, and the company looks set to cement its position as a major player in the Nigerian tech market, showing a strong aim to dominate the mid-range sector.

Starting at ₦177,000, Redmi Note 12 Pro is the latest addition to Redmi Note 12 Series designed to make flagship-level features more accessible, meeting customers rising expectations and improving industry standards.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
