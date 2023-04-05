Connect with us

Promotions

Here are 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss the TECNO Spark Festival

Promotions

Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 12 Pro: Newest Addition to Redmi Note 12 Series

Promotions

Exciting Moments from the Showmax’s Original Telenovela, Wura | Catch up on these Highlights

Events Promotions

Spirit Brand of the Year: Grand Oak announces Seaman’s Schnapps as the Emerging Winner of the Year 2023

Events Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Bank celebrates the Season's Finale of the Reward4Saving promo 2.0 in a Grand Style!

Events News Promotions

Exclusive moments from the Commemoration of the Glenfiddich Time Re-imagined Collection at Temple Muse

Events Promotions

TECNO Spark Festival: Celebrating Art, Innovation, and Music All Under One Roof

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for the 3rd Edition of Trendupp Awards, Nominations Are Now Open

Events News Promotions

Sporting Lagos Leads the Way in Community Empowerment Through Sport, Announces New Partnership

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Experience the Magic of African Films at The Annual Film Mischief 2023: 'Shoot the Culture'

Promotions

Here are 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss the TECNO Spark Festival

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Are you and your squad itching for some adrenaline-pumping adventure that’ll have you buzzing for days? All roads lead to The TECNO SPARK 10 Festival at the Ikeja City Mall! Get ready for an explosion of fun and excitement that’ll leave you breathless and begging for more!

Here are 5 reasons why you could register and attend the festival:

The Epic Fireboy DML Performance

Are you a big fan of the hit tracks “Jealous” and “Vibration”? Well, you’re in luck because Fireboy DML will be closing out the SPARK 10 festival with an outstanding performance, and you can be right there to witness it!

Digital Art Work Exhibition

The digital artwork exhibition at the venue will allow digital asset enthusiasts to experience unique and dynamic works from different digital creators.

Colour Me Area

There will be a ‘Colour Me’ area at the festival, where everyone can enjoy their favorite drinks and express their creativity by painting on the Colour Wall. It’s a fun opportunity for attendees to showcase and explore their artistic side while having a good time.

 Free Admission

Yes, you read that right! Attending the festival is entirely free! All you have to do is register here and show up.

Stop by the Youtube and MTN booths for those Instagram-popping images.

Take advantage of the chance to experience a festival like no other. For more details and updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Stories We Carry With Us

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With “Gangs of Lagos,” Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Paul Eze: How to Get Remote Jobs As An African

Is the Embrace of Minimalism Making Ancient Symbolism Diabolic?  

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: We Do Not Job Shame
css.php