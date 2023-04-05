Here are 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Miss the TECNO Spark Festival

The Epic Fireboy DML Performance

Are you a big fan of the hit tracks “Jealous” and “Vibration”? Well, you’re in luck because Fireboy DML will be closing out the SPARK 10 festival with an outstanding performance, and you can be right there to witness it!

Digital Art Work Exhibition

The digital artwork exhibition at the venue will allow digital asset enthusiasts to experience unique and dynamic works from different digital creators.

Colour Me Area

There will be a ‘Colour Me’ area at the festival, where everyone can enjoy their favorite drinks and express their creativity by painting on the Colour Wall. It’s a fun opportunity for attendees to showcase and explore their artistic side while having a good time.

Free Admission

Yes, you read that right! Attending the festival is entirely free! All you have to do is register here and show up.

Stop by the Youtube and MTN booths for those Instagram-popping images.

Take advantage of the chance to experience a festival like no other. For more details and updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.