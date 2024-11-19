Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Channels Dorothy, Real Warri Pikin Glitters & Hilda Baci Keeps it Sleek at the "Wicked" Premiere | See Photos

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut "Seven Doors" Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

Cynthia Erivo Discusses "Wicked" & Her Relationship with Ariana Grande in ELLE's Hollywood Issue

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe & Omowunmi Dada Star in Tosin Igho's Mystical Thriller “Suspicion” | Watch Trailer

See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Tiwa Savage, Real Warri Pikin, Hilda Baci, Abike Shugaa, and Toni Tone were among the celebrities who turned up for the premiere of “Wicked” in London last night. The event had a touch of Oz magic, and these stars certainly brought their fashion A-game.

Tiwa Savage channelled Dorothy in a Simone Rocha dress, paired with a fun Creature Clutch Bag. Real Warri Pikin sparkled in a green Medlin Couture dress that exuded elegance. Hilda Baci kept it sleek in a black and sophisticated in a black Liv&Eve dress, while Toni Tone went for simple yet chic green dress.

For “Wicked,” Ariana Grande returns to her Broadway roots as Glinda the Good Witch, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, who takes on the role of Elphaba, a young woman with green skin. The film reimagines the iconic “Wizard of Oz” story, focusing on the friendship between the two women as they navigate life-changing events in the magical Land of Oz.

Ariana and Cynthia added their own touch of magic to the green carpet. Ariana stood out in a bold yellow dress paired iwth retro sunglasses, while Cynthia wowed in a ruffled black gown, complete with gloves and a statement headpiece.

The first part of the movie, “Wicked: Part One,” will hit cinemas next week on November 22, with the second part slated for release in 2025.

Scroll down to see the stunning looks from the premiere:

