Inside Chidimma Adetshina’s Historic Miss Universe Journey: The Major Highlights

Chidimma Adetshina’s journey to becoming Miss Universe first runner-up is nothing short of remarkable. From representing Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico to earning the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, she made every moment count. Over 20 years after Agbani Darego’s iconic top 10 finish, Chidimma brought Nigeria back into the global spotlight—and we’re here to take you through the major highlights of her unforgettable experience.

From the moment she touched down in Mexico, Chidimma fully embraced the Miss Universe experience. Between attending events, photoshoots, and bonding with contestants from around the world, she made her presence felt.

It wasn’t just Nigerians cheering her on—fans from across Africa, including South Africa, rallied behind her. This overwhelming support felt even more special considering the challenges she faced during her earlier attempt at Miss South Africa, which she later withdrew from.

The highlights you don’t want to miss

During the pageant, Chidimma demonstrated her commitment to social advocacy, particularly through her participation in the Voice of Change competition.

One moment of her that stood out was her national costume, the Nwanyi-Njiko. Designed by Abanobi Emmanuel Ifechukwu and Modela Couture, the outfit celebrated Nigeria’s rich heritage with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, and intricate detailing that told a powerful story.

And then there was the Sisi Eko look by Sé Adeoye—a stunning tribute to Lagos. With hand-painted designs of the Third Mainland Bridge and the National Theatre, the look was a nod to the city’s resilience and vibrancy.

Throughout the pageant, Chidimma kept fans in the loop with behind-the-scenes updates and highlights from the preliminary show, giving us a glimpse into the hard work and magic behind her journey

On the big night, Chidimma delivered a poised and thoughtful response during the Top 5 Q&A session.

It was a moment that felt like a win for all of Africa when she was announced as first runner-up

If you missed any part of her incredible journey, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Relive the key moments here, here and here.