Margret Chola is a ‘Legendary Glamma’ and Style Star, Courtesy Her Stylist Granddaughter

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Margret Chola, a Zambian granny in her mid-80s, has taken the internet by storm with her vibrant fashion choices thanks to her New York-based granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, who encourages her to play dress-up.

Known as ‘Legendary Glamma’ she has made appearances in several news outlets and is adored by Instagram followers for her striking and playful fashion photographs. Chola became a global sensation from the fortnightly Granny Series created in 2023 by her granddaughter Diana Kaumba. She is redefining beauty and inspiring many to live life to the fullest irrespective of age.

Swipe through the carousel for more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Credits:

Bellastylista: @legendary_glamma
Stylist: @thevintagepoint_

