Mo Abudu Closes Lanre Da Silva’s SS25 Show with Grace | Watch Her Strut the Runway

When it comes to making a moment truly special, Mo Abudu knows how to deliver. She brought grace and flair to the runway, closing Lanre Da Silva’s SS25 ‘Eternal Glamour’ Women’s Collection in a stunning multicoloured, floor-length fitted dress designed by Lanre herself.

Rita Dominic also joined the lineup, walking the runway with her signature elegance. Together with Lanre Da Silva herself, the trio wrapped up the evening in style.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her friend Lanre, Mo shared:

Lanre, I’m so proud of you. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to your craft is truly inspiring. I can’t wait to wear your beautiful pieces this season. The Nigerian fashion industry is a force to be reckoned with—full of creativity and brilliance—and it’s taking its rightful place on the global stage. Let’s continue to celebrate and support our designers as they shine.

The collection was a celebration of bold designs, talent, and the brilliance of Nigeria’s creative industry.

Swipe to catch Mo Abudu’s highlights from the show