Chidimma Adetshina Makes History as Miss Universe First Runner-Up! A Proud Moment For Nigeria

Our very own Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has made us beyond proud. More than just a beauty queen, she’s an absolute superstar. At the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, while Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig walked away with the crown, Chidimma made history as the first Nigerian—and African—to be crowned Miss Universe first runner-up since Agbani Darego’s legendary top 10 finish in 2001.

Before stepping onto the global stage, Chidimma shared a heartfelt Instagram message reflecting on her journey—the challenges, the triumphs, and the overwhelming support that kept her going. In her words:

Many wonder why I didn’t stop. Many asked, “Why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk.” Some questioned, “Why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?” I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process. But do you know what? My dreams have kept me afloat.

She continued, thanking Nigerians for their love and encouragement:

To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refueled my purpose and my reason to live. As I step onto the Miss Universe stage tonight, I carry with me over 2 million beads of love, strength, and an unstoppable spirit. In this very moment, history is being made through my story. I call upon all my ancestors to guide my path with ease and grace. I promise to give my very best while you continue to pray for me. A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group and the Miss Universe Nigeria Organization for safeguarding my life and adding more fuel to my journey through the universe. I am ready to emerge. Let history be made, while we have fun.

Watch the moment Chidimma was named First Runner-Up

Chidimma represented us in Mexico with grace, passion, and pride, proving that her dreams—and ours—are limitless. From her stunning looks to her inspiring words, every moment of her journey was unforgettable.

If you missed out on her road to this historic achievement, don’t worry—you can catch up on all the highlights here, here and here.