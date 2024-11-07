See What Chidimma Adetshina Has Been Up to at Miss Universe 2024

Connect with us

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

With the Miss Universe 2024 finale set for November 16 in Mexico City, Chidimma Adetshina, Nigeria’s stunning representative, has been turning heads on a daily basis. From networking with fellow contestants to engaging in various activities, Chidimma has been working hard. And her fashion game has been on point too.

Here’s a look at what she’s been up to lately:

Chidimma had an unforgettable evening celebrating diversity with contestants from 128 countries. She enjoyed the opportunity to learn about a new culture firsthand, and she was proud of her campaign for unity in diversity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Day 5: Chidimma stunned in a beautiful red lace dress by Bertha Amuga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Day 6: Chidimma rocked a fitted blue suit that was sleek, simple, and stylish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Day 7: Chidimma looked stunning in a blue dress she wore for dinner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Day 8: This classy dinner gown is giving

After a long day of fittings and prep, Chidimma’s classy dinner gown radiated elegance. She looked effortless yet sophisticated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Day 9: Chidimma in a chic two-piece

For day nine’s makeup and skincare masterclass, Chidimma wore a chic two-piece outfit, looking comfy yet super stylish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

To round off day 9, Chidimma went all out with a dazzling Nigerian traditional look by Sodis Glamor. This outfit was a showstopper, highlighting her rich heritage with intricate details and a burst of colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

