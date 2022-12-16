Basketball Africa League will return in 2023 for its third season

The NBA’s Basketball Africa League (BAL) will return for its third season in March 2023,

A total of 38 games will be played in Dakar, Senegal; Cairo, Egypt; and Kigali, Rwanda over a three-month period in 2023, featuring the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries.

From March 11 to 21, the Sahara Conference will play a 15-game group phase at Dakar Arena in Dakar. At the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, from April 26 to May 6, the Nile Conference will play a 15-game group phase. At the BK Arena in Kigali from May 21–27, the top four teams from the Sahara and Nile will compete in an eight-game, single-elimination playoff and finals.

“We are thrilled to announce the third season of the BAL,” said FIBA Africa and BAL Board President Anibal Manave. “Returning to the three host cities for the second consecutive season will build on our consistent efforts to develop African basketball in a sustainable way. With the high level of competition during the Road to the BAL qualifying tournaments, we look forward to a great performance from the new teams who will make their BAL debut next year.”

One NBA Academy Africa prospect will join each of the 12 BAL teams as a part of BAL Elevate. BAL Elevate will once again give the next generation of African prospects the chance to play in a professional league, showcase their talent on a global stage, and help their respective teams compete for the BAL Championship in 2023.

Fans can register their interest in tickets at BAL.NBA.com. Tickets will go on sale in early 2023.