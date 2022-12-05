Connect with us

'Art Connects' is the Theme for the 2nd Edition of the BEETA Arts Festival | December 2nd -4th

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here's what You Missed

Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

The Naija Job: Femi Ogunsanwo & Tunde Leye reunite towards an upcoming Movie Project

#BNRSVP Events this December

Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

The BEETA Arts Festival is a leading Arts festival for telling African stories, returning this year to connect communities and creators through a three-day convergence of theatre, exhibitions, film, music, dance, food and lifestyle events.

Birthed out of the inspiration from the ‘Great African Stories’ and a mission to be the largest art incubator event in Africa, the BEETA Arts Festival, debuted in 2021 and has featured attendees from six African countries.

This year’s festival, themed ‘Art Connects’ is in collaboration with the ‘Multichoice Talent Factory, ‘Ebonylife Creative Academy‘ as well as TASCK social impact organization founded by MI (Jude Abaga) with workshops and conversations to include ‘Olivier nominated and Al Fargon’ winner Dipo Agboluaje, Michael Afenfia ( Author of Mechanics of Yenegoa) and S.Su’eddie Vershima Agema — will feature more creators, performers and exhibitionists from several countries across the continent, with the festival itinerary including stage plays, film screenings, music concerts, spoken word & poetry, festival markets, lifestyle events, workshops & conversations and competitions. 

According to the Festival’s founder, Bikiya Graham-Douglas,

“This year, we’re going all out in putting together the most immersive experience, ensuring that we reach a wider audience physically and digitally.With the new global positioning of Africa and Africans, now more than ever young Africans are focused on their identity. We have witnessed this with the increase in consumption of African Arts and Culture with concentration on Nigerian content.

Our goal is to reach over 10,000 festival goers and participants with a concentration on Gen-Ys and Zs, the millennials and a sub-concentration of retirees. These will also include online attendees through virtual streaming.”

 The Festival Producer Olarotimi Fakunle said:

“ BAF our festival is a creative campaign curated to encourage interaction and collaborations in African creativity, showcasing existing talent, bridging the gap between new and existing players, and creating new audiences  for our rich African stories.”

Venue; NAFIL Arcade and Waterpark Abuja.

The festival is proudly sponsored by Tiger Beer, Zagg Energy Drink, Brains and Hammers, Chairborne Global Services, Paperworth Books and supported by Megaletrics, Silverbird Group, and Doyenne Circle.

