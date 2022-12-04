Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Career Events Promotions

Inside Cantu Beauty and Women Empowering Nations 2022 G.L.O.W Global Fellowship Finale

Events News Promotions

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

Events Promotions

Sip and Shots hosted their 4th Margarita Fest and it was Fun-filled | Here's what You Missed

Events Promotions

Exclusive Nightlife & More! Here’s how the Launch of De Chandelier went down

Events Nollywood Promotions

The Naija Job: Femi Ogunsanwo & Tunde Leye reunite towards an upcoming Movie Project

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Promotions

Here is what you need to know about the Fashion Souk by Eventful coming to you this Weekend

Events Promotions

The Fashion Souk hosted by Eventful is back this Weekend! | Here's what to expect

Events

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In keeping with the tradition of delivering extraordinary brand experiences, Martell, a premium cognac, hosted a fine dining experience curated by Itan’s chef Michael Elegbede. Themed “An Evening with Jeff Bankz,” the event showcased the cognac’s versatility and pairability, particularly with food.

Martell brand ambassador, Jeff Nweke aka Jeff Bankz hosted the event, which was held on the 23rd of November 2022, at Itan Test Kitchen, Ikoyi. The exclusive guest list included personalities like Beverly Naya, Kim Oprah and Sir Dee among others.

Guests were treated to an eight-course culinary journey, featuring traditional Nigerian cuisine with an unusual twist. The menu featured unconventional delights like slow cooked Tozo with Egusi cream and pounded yam gnocchi. A modern take on northern Nigerian desserts like Kunun gyada custard as well treats inspired by elements of traditional Yoruba and Igbo cuisine like charred Ose-ani with citrus and Iru were also some of the evening’s offerings.

Describing his approach to food, Chef Michael spoke on the global influence of Nigerian and African cuisine.

“Take a look at ‘Acaraje’, as enjoyed in Bahia, Brazil for instance. It is clearly inspired by ‘Akara’. You can also see the African influence in jambalaya, via jollof and thieboudienne. The evening’s menu explores how our food travels the world and evolves as it does so.” He said.


Each course featured sweet and savoury elements, which when paired beautifully with Martell cognac, created a cohesive culinary experience for the guests to enjoy.

   

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php