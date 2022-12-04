Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Catch all the Fun & Excitement from This Week

Events News Promotions

Martell Hosted ‘An Evening with Jeff Bankz’ to explore Good Cognac & Unconventional Nigerian Cuisine

Events News Promotions

Moët & Chandon Heralds the Festive Season with the Vibrant Effervescence of Champagne & the Sparkle of Light

News Promotions

Cold Stone '12 Days of Christmas Special' is Packed with deals | Here's all you need to know

News

Highlights of the Women of Wakanda Summit hosted by Cinergy Entertainment & Sanicle

Events News

16 Days Of Activism: WARIF is Raising Awareness on Women’s Rights & You Can be a Part of It

Events News Promotions

Inside the First Bournvita Biscuit Launch by Cadbury Nigeria

Events Music News Promotions

Tickets to the Campari Passion Project Live are now Available | Get Yours Here

News Weddings

Faizah and Charles Reconnected on Snapchat 3 Years After They Met - See Their Pre-wedding Photos

Beauty News Promotions

Swarovski Nigeria unveil Sanchan Elegushi, Kim Oprah, Ify Okoye & Saskay as the New 'Sparkle Queens'

News

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an exciting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in December 2022.

Excitement

How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022

Genevieve Nnaji makes First Public Appearance in Months with a Speech at #CANEXWKND2022 | Watch

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reveals her Children’s Book will be Released in 2023

Tems Wins Best New Artist at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Kie Kie’s Baby Is Here! Meet Nola

Las Las, We Run Am! Come Tell Us All About your Year with #BN2022Epilogues

Elsa Majimbo, Ayo Edebiri & Ham Serunjogi Made the 2023 Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ List

