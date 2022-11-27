Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reveals her Children’s Book will be Released in 2023

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie disclosed on Saturday that her children’s book is in the works and will be published in 2024.

She made this known at the 2022 edition Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, during a fireside chat with Dr. Eghosa Imasuen of Narrative Landscape Press.

She’s not trying to be a children’s book author, she said, adding that her daughter’s life inspired her to write the book. “It’s a picture book based on my daughter’s life. It’s about my daughter and I want her to see herself in the book,” she said.