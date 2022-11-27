Connect with us

News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reveals her Children's Book will be Released in 2023

News Promotions Style

'The Party Collection' by Zephans & Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here's how to get yours

Features News

Three Nigerian Innovators Shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Events News Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Energy Gad Dotun is Back with a New Season

Events News Promotions

Congratulations! Casava wins Insurtech of the Year at the 2022 Business Day Awards

News Promotions

Xiaomi black Friday to offer 3 million naira cash prize, Awesome discounts & Gifts

Events News

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa's Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th - 27th

Events News Promotions

The Macallan partners with ATAFO to Host Runway Fashion Show

News

First Look at the Redesigned 1000, 500 & 200 Naira Notes

News

World Cup 2022: 7 Facts About the Senegalese National Football Team

News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reveals her Children’s Book will be Released in 2023

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie disclosed on Saturday that her children’s book is in the works and will be published in 2024.

She made this known at the 2022 edition Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, during a fireside chat with Dr. Eghosa Imasuen of Narrative Landscape Press.

She’s not trying to be a children’s book author, she said, adding that her daughter’s life inspired her to write the book. “It’s a picture book based on my daughter’s life. It’s about my daughter and I want her to see herself in the book,” she said.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Three Nigerian Innovators Shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty
css.php