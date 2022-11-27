‘The Party Collection’ by Zephans & Osas Ighodaro Is Out now | Here’s how to get yours

The holidays are here, and the party season is upon us. One of Nigeria’s leading ready-to-wear brands is kickstarting the holiday season with a stunning new collection in collaboration with multiple award-winning actor, Osas Ighodaro.

The Party Collection features all that glitters and glows with a selection of shimmery dresses, coords, and kaftans with brilliant silhouettes and a rich spectrum of hues.

The pieces are bold and dazzling and guaranteed to make you the belle of the ball whether you’re celebrating at home or at an event.

This isn’t the first time both parties have collaborated to release a collection and with two successful collections in February and July this year, we can definitely see the girls loving every piece in this collection and expect it to be a hit also.

Click HERE to shop the entire collection exclusively on Zephans & Co’s website and at the physical store in Lagos, Nigeria.

Check out more pieces from the collection below

