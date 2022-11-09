Connect with us

Events News Promotions

9mobile and Nigeria Volunteers Network Partner to Host Winners of 17 Stories Fest

Events News Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Energy Gad Dotun is Back with a New Season

Events News Promotions

Congratulations! Casava wins Insurtech of the Year at the 2022 Business Day Awards

Events News

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa's Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th - 27th

Events Promotions

'Why I Am Alive' Initiative to host 3rd Innovators Empowerment and Awards.

Events Promotions

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation sets to Hold its Parents in Waiting Conference 4.0

Events Promotions

Enjoy Mega Black Friday Deals From Getfit Fitness Brand This November

Events Promotions

Smirnoff hosts the Ultimate NoKnownAddress Party 2.0 | Here’s What You Missed

Events News Promotions

The Macallan partners with ATAFO to Host Runway Fashion Show

Events Promotions

NMO Management set to host it's Pan African 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway | December 3rd

Events

9mobile and Nigeria Volunteers Network Partner to Host Winners of 17 Stories Fest

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Nigeria’s telecom service provider and youth-friendly brand, 9mobile, has partnered with Nigeria Volunteers Network to host 17 winners of the storytelling competition and other book lovers, keying into the 2022 Lagos Book and Art Festival, which was held recently at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The Founder of Nigeria Volunteers Network, Vincent Odigie, in his opening remarks, said,

“The 17 Stories Fest is an initiative of Nigeria Volunteers Network (NVN) with the support of the United Nations (UNIC Nigeria) and the United Nations SDG book club, Africa, aimed at creating awareness and promoting an advocacy action plan to introduce SDG stories in simple and dynamic style with special focus on education.”

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Lead at 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, reiterated the company’s commitment to continuously support and promote activities within the education sector.

She said, “We have made significant interventions in the education sector by initiating programs and activities to support the actualization of the SDG goals. Some of our recent projects include the pan-Nigerian career counseling initiative designed for junior secondary school students, the Train-the-Trainer initiative for teachers, and the 9mobile Future CEO Essay Competition, among others.”

“We, commend the organizers of the 17 Stories Fest for their ingenuity and thoughtfulness in coming up with this laudable initiative. For us at 9mobile, we are very passionate about education, which is why it was adopted as part of our strategic CSR pillars,” Amanfo remarked.

The Principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abhilasha Singh, virtually joined the event and urged participants to key into the SDG goals, as they are critical for effective planning, growth, and development of any society.

The event had in attendance students and teachers from senior secondary schools in Lagos and other parts of the country participating in the competition.

The 17 Stories Fest was conceived to enlighten and educate the public on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a particular focus on SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 3 (Good health and Well-being), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Three Nigerian Innovators Shortlisted for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Aanu Jide-Ojo & Abdulraheem Abdulqodir Tell Us How They Take Care of Their Mental Health As Therapists

Tola Oladiji: Tips To Help You Prepare a Research Paper

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty
css.php