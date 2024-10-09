2024 Customer Service Week: 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe Joins Frontline Staff to Go ‘Above and Beyond’

The 2024 Customer Service Week at 9mobile was an eventful and inspiring celebration, driven by the theme “Above and Beyond.” This year, the company’s leadership took the opportunity to embody the very essence of this theme.

The CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, visited some 9mobile Experience Centers, rolling up his sleeves to assist customers directly. This bold move demonstrated the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and highlighted the importance of customer service in its operations.

During his visits, Banigbe acknowledged the critical role of frontline staff and customer service agents in driving 9mobile’s success. He expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts and encouraged them to continuously deliver exceptional service.

Speaking on the experience Banigbe said,

“At 9mobile, we believe that customer service is the heart of our operations. By working directly with our team and personally attending to customers, I gained valuable insights into how we can continuously improve to meet their expectations.”

This year’s Customer Service Week was a shining example of what it means to go “Above and Beyond.” From the CEO’s involvement to the company-wide celebrations, 9mobile showcased its unwavering dedication to delivering excellence and ensuring every customer interaction leaves a lasting positive impression.

Customer Service Week is a globally recognized event that celebrates and recognizes the efforts of customer service professionals.

Sponsored Content