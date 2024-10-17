The FinTribe’s 2024 Finance Fair to Host Over 7,000 Women In Lagos This Saturday!

The FinTribe, one of Nigeria’s pioneering women-only finance communities, has announced the 2nd edition of its FinTribe Finance Fair, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos. Tailored exclusively for women, the fair aims to equip thousands with hands-on knowledge and tools to achieve financial success. Although the event is already sold out, free registration is still open at thefintribe.com/fair.

In 2023, the inaugural fair had over 5,000 participants and attendees, more than double the expected turnout. Building on this overwhelming momentum, this year’s event is expected to draw an audience of over 7,000 women from across Lagos and Nigeria.

The FinTribe Finance Fair has designed a solid lineup of speakers for this year’s event. Iconic Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Shaffy Bello will deliver the keynote in conversation with event convener Financial Jennifer. The fair will also offer a variety of activities, including a much-anticipated segment featuring the CEO of NGX RegCo, Olufemi Shobanjo, who will explore the topic “Building Women’s Economic Power through Financial Inclusion.”

There will also be interactive workshops led by industry experts, panel discussions featuring successful women from various fields such as Medical Aesthetician & CEO at Hello Perfect, Onyeka Michael Ugwu; Executive Coach & President of 9to5Chick, Glory Edozien; Multi-brand influencer & Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura; Founder of Smart Stewards, Sola Adesakin; Founder of Feminine and Flattering, Njideka Emu; MD of Optimus by Afrinvest, Ayodeji Ebo; Seasoned Journalist & Entrepreneur, Emem Ime Okwoche; and Connectologist & Founder of Girl Hub Africa, Gusi Tobby.

This year’s fair, themed “Becoming the Bag,” will continue to foster financial literacy and economic power through diverse activities and sessions. The event will welcome top financial experts, career professionals, respected actors, influencers, and business leaders.

Panel discussions and keynotes will cover a broad range of topics, including personal finance, investment strategies, and wealth-building. There will also be hands-on sessions on cryptocurrency, real estate investment, savings strategies, and more, offering attendees practical knowledge they can apply immediately.

“The FinTribe Finance Fair is all about helping women take charge of their money, and this year’s theme is more than just chasing money,” says Jennifer Awirigwe, founder of The FinTribe, widely known as Financial Jennifer. “Last year, we saw incredible enthusiasm and engagement, and this year, we aim to build on that momentum to make an even more significant impact.”

Emphasizing the event’s importance, the award-winning finance expert added,

“Our mission is to equip women to not just make money but become sources of wealth and success. From personal branding to career hacks, investment tips, skincare secrets, and more, we’re equipping women with the resources to become THE BAG themselves.”

More than just an event, attendees will connect with other women on the same financial journey, receive practical advice from experts, and even have a chance to win exciting prizes. It’s a place to learn, grow, and feel supported on the path to a brighter financial future.

