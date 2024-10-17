Honoring Nigeria’s Finest: Here Are the Top Highlights from the Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

This October, in an event that was nothing short of inspiring and remarkable, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles officially unveiled the winners of the 16th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards, 2024.

The event which took place at the Ultima Studios, Lekki Phase 1, hosted guests, students and distinguished personalities, who trooped in to witness the live event, and to be a part of Indomie Noodles’ laudable cause.

Here are highlights from this year’s award:

Host’s First Appearance

The event featured Nancy Isime as the host. Being a familiar and loved personality with a huge fan base, her first appearance on stage gathered quite an uproar from the audience who were excited to finally meet her in person. Her captivating presence, wit, and enthusiasm kept the audience entertained as she seamlessly transitioned between each segment of the event.

No Dull Moment

The range of acts present at the event kept the audience engaged and entertained. From the powerful spoken word piece delivered by the famous Ibquake to the cultural dance routine by the energetic Tripple Heritage Dance Company, including the inspiring music performance by Makayla, a famous child artist, and finally the dance performance by the Dream Catchers, every performance was truly entertaining. There was not a single dull moment during the event.

Inspiring conversation with a Past Winner

One of the standout moments during the event was the recognition of one of the past winners, Babatimilehin Daomi, who was the winner of the Intellectual Bravery category in 2016. Babatimilehin took the stage to share his own Indomie Heroes Awards story, profusely appreciating the brand for spotlighting his work. He spoke about how the award impacted his life and updated the audience on his current journey, making for a truly inspiring conversation.

Nominees’ Reveal: this segment, was truly inspiring as all the nominees selected for each category were revealed. The stories of each nominee were told in the most captivating and heart-warming way leaving the audience stirred, awed and amazed, at the endeavours of these young children, making this one of the event’s most captivating highlights.

And the Winners are: It was all suspense as the event approached its climax. Who would emerge as the winner? It was with great joy that the guests reacted when Dufil Prima Foods unveiled the winners of the 16th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards.”

Mary Timbee, a young girl from Benue state who rescued herself from the subdue of child marriage and became a voice that fought against child marriage in her community, was awarded the winner of the Social Bravery category, Mary Timbee was not only praised for her resilience, but she was also celebrated for her bravery as she saved four other girls from the bondage of child marriage.

Kundushima Kwana was awarded the winner of the Physical bravery category. It was truly a sight to finally see a young hero who protected women and children from the invasion of the herdsmen in a town in Benue state, finally receive the accolades he much deserved. This unfortunate incident left Kundushima in a physically challenged state as he had lost an arm from the incident.

Khalifa Aminu: it was a joyous moment as Khalifa was announced as the winner of the Intellectual Bravery category. Khalifa’s eyeglasses for the blind, especially his innovation and thoughtfulness, earned him the top spot amongst the list of nominees for this category.

Reward Prizes

As a reward for their exceptional achievements, each Indomie Hero received a generous cash prize of N1.5 million. This financial support will not only provide immediate assistance but also empower the winners to pursue their passions and continue making a difference in their communities. They were also named as brand ambassadors













