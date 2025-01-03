Nigerians Receive Surprise Visits from Indomie’s Santa in their Wholesome Christmas Campaign

The festive season is here, and a big part of it is reflecting on the year, those we love, the moments we shared, and the people in our lives we are most grateful for. For Indomie Noodles, we believe this Christmas culture is at the heart of Nigerians and set out to make it even bigger and special for various individuals and communities!

This year, for Christmas, Indomie Noodles launched her Season to Show Some Love campaign with one goal in mind—to spread warmth and gratitude and create unforgettable moments with our beloved customers and their loved ones.

To kick off the festive campaign, launching a heartwarming TV commercial and celebrating the spirit of the season and capturing the essence of our Christmas campaign. In this TVC, we introduced the Indomie Santa, who quickly became a central figure across all our branding this festive season.

To extend the excitement, Indomie Santa launched a digital engagement, asking our amazing Indomie family on social media:

“Who has shown you love this year?” He asked fans to celebrate their loved ones by sharing heartfelt photos and messages of gratitude, appreciating the one person who had shown them love in 2024.

The reward? A surprise visit from Indomie Santa and his cheerful team of elves. The goal was clear, for Indomie Noodles to help them show love to the person who has shown them love this year!

After going through over 300 touching stories, 4 winners stood out—two from Lagos and two from Ibadan. Our first winner was Tochi Ibe, who shared a heartfelt story about her uncle, Julius Chibueze. When life got difficult after the loss of her father, Julius stepped in assuming the role of her father, seeing her through school, paying all her bills, and being present to support, love, and care for her.

Our next winner, Busayo Enilari wrote about Olapeju Arisoyin, a kind stranger, and one-time neighbour, who ended up being the “god-sent angel”, taking care of her younger sister, feeding her and housing her, after she ( Busayo) gained admission into school, and was burdened with the responsibility of raising funds for school.

In Ibadan, Olalade celebrated her mother, whose strength and wisdom have been a guiding light through every stage of life. Our final winner, Temidayo Ifeolu, chose to celebrate his parents, expressing gratitude for their endless love and sacrifices.

The Indomie Santa Claus team didn’t waste any time! On December 21st, we kicked off the celebrations in Lagos. With trumpets blaring, drums beating, and joyful melodies as our Santa and his elves danced their way into the homes of Julius and Olapeju. The look of surprise and joy on their faces was priceless!

Olapeju couldn’t hold back her emotions, saying, “Sincerely, I was not expecting this at all. I am so happy, from the depth of my heart, I am just so happy.”

The magic continued on December 22nd in Ibadan. Indomie Santa Claus and his lively elves brought the same energy, lighting up the homes of Olalade and Temidayo’s mother. With music, dance, and heartfelt laughter, the moments were nothing short of magical. Ifeolu joyously announced,

I am so grateful and happy that my son nominated me for this Indomie celebration. Thank you, Indomie, for showing me this massive love during this Christmas celebration. Turning to her son, she added, D1, thank you so much for this, I love you massively.

But the love didn’t stop there. The entire community came out to join the celebration! They danced, took pictures, and enjoyed steaming bowls of delicious Indomie Noodles.

Because the impact of great individuals in every community has a ripple effect on the community at large. We at Indomie celebrated the individual and extended the celebrations to the entire community.

Reflecting on the campaign, Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, our Digital Marketing Manager, shared her excitement:

Our Digital approach was the heartbeat of the Indomie Santa Surprise campaign, leading the launch with a captivating TVC across Indomie Nigeria’s platforms and bringing Santa to life on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok. Indomie Santa not only took over every digital space, starting from display pictures to heartfelt DM responses but also sparked meaningful engagement by asking fans to celebrate those who had shown them love. This digital strategy helped to keep our audience informed, engaged, and connected, making the festive season truly unforgettable.

Jamui Shobajo, the National BTL Manager, added,

The goal of this campaign, for the BTL team, is that we want to strengthen the bond between Indomie and its communities by creating memorable personal moments with them, by engaging them on a personal basis such as this, they will truly feel the love and will be excited to show it to other people.

Before Santa and his team wrapped up their visits, they made sure to leave behind packs of Indomie Noodles as a token of love and appreciation for all the winners.

Showing love comes in different ways and for Indomie Noodles we look to make it as impactful as possible to the lives of our customers. We are so proud to have shared this festive season with so many amazing people.

Here’s to more love, more joy, and more Indomie moments!

