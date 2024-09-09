The Scripps National Spelling Bee USA Debuts Spell It, Nigeria

The anticipated Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA, has officially arrived in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s educational history. The program, which has celebrated over a century of academic excellence, is now open to Nigerian students aged 8–13, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to compete on a global stage alongside their peers.

The official media launch, set to take place in Lagos, heralds the introduction of the “Spell It, Nigeria” program—an affiliate of the renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA. This debut edition is a collaborative effort between the Young Educators Foundation, Lucid Education Initiative, and the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA. The program is proudly supported by our title sponsor, Indomie Noodles, and co-sponsors, Checkers Custard, whose contributions have been instrumental in bringing this initiative to life.

Why Spell It, Nigeria Matters:

The Spell It, Nigeria program stands out as a ground-breaking initiative that will see Nigeria compete for the first time in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, joining Ghana as the only two African countries in this prestigious competition. The maiden edition is open to schools across Nigeria until early October 2024, with the grand prize being an all-expense-paid trip to the United States for the ultimate winner to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2025.

A Modern Approach to Learning:

Designed with modern educational needs in mind, Spell It, Nigeria is 75% online-based, providing students with the flexibility and accessibility to participate from various regions of Nigeria. This digital approach ensures that even students in remote areas can benefit from this world-class program. The online component includes a robust curriculum that enhances vocabulary, spelling, and public speaking skills, preparing students for the global stage.

Partnerships and Support:

This program’s success is built on strong partnerships, and we are honoured to have the support and presence of key institutions such as Lucid Education Initiative, The American Business Council of Nigeria, and Rotary Int’l District 9112, among others. Their involvement underscores the importance of educational excellence and global exposure for Nigerian students.

Registration and More Information:

Parents and schools interested in enrolling their children in this historic program are encouraged to visit our official website for registration details and more information.

The Launch:

The Spell It, Nigeria official media launch took place at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, on August 30, 2024, and had in attendance the media, educators and other key players in the education sector, schools’ representatives, as well as brand handlers of sponsors and partners.

The event, hosted by renowned spoken word poet Sammy “The Sage” Hassan, kicked off with a rendition of the poem English Is An African Language, had speeches by Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council of Nigeria, Officials of Spell It, Nigeria—John Senaya, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, and Treasure Funke Anikeade, and the program convenor, Eugenia Tachie-Menson.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been an emblem of academic excellence for over 100 years, fostering a love for language and learning among students worldwide. The introduction of “Spell It, Nigeria” marks the beginning of a new chapter in this legacy, expanding the reach of this prestigious program to yet another vibrant and talented group of young spellers.

We look forward to welcoming you to the exciting Scripps National Spelling Bee USA launch in Nigeria.



