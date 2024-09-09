Ruth Isabella Peters on Harnessing Poetry for Positive Social Change

Ruth Isabella Peters, a German-born first-generation Nigerian, is a poet and writer who has become a driving force for positive social change. Her poems and projects often tackle important societal issues, sparking meaningful conversations and inspiring action. Topics such as mental health, relationships, and identity are at the forefront of her writings.

Influenced by literary luminaries such as Friedrich Schiller, Franz Kafka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Maya Angelou, Ruth aspires to craft relatable and insightful pieces that resonate intimately with her readers. In 2022, she unveiled her debut poetry book, “A Heart of Glass,” an intriguing collection of verses exploring themes ranging from mental health struggles to the complexities of love and well-being, which has been sold on international platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Goodreads, etc.

The creative has been invited to speak on stage and showcase her work to audiences across Nigeria and Europe. She has since collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Fartech, creating an immersive experience called “poetry in motion.”

In 2022, Ruth was nominated for the Diversity Champion BTA Awards for her outstanding achievements in advocating inclusive language across the fashion-tech industry.

Her ability to use art as a catalyst for change showcases her artistic prowess and her commitment to making a lasting impact on the communities she engages with.

Can you tell us about your journey as a poet and what inspired you to start writing poetry?

My journey as a poet began with a love for words and emotions. Poetry became my way of expressing thoughts and feelings about life. I found inspiration in personal experiences and the world around me. Over time, I explored different styles and themes, deepening my passion for poetry. Today, it remains my most cherished form of expression, guiding me on a journey of self-discovery.

What themes or topics do you often explore in your poetry, and why are they significant to you?

Themes like identity, love, loss, nature, and the human experience. These subjects resonate deeply with me as they reflect my journey through life and the experiences I’ve encountered along the way. Exploring identity allows me to navigate my multicultural background and personal growth, while love fascinates me with its complexities. Nature serves as both inspiration and solace, connecting me to something larger than myself. Writing about the human experience allows me to reflect on our shared humanity, emotions, and relationships. I try to capture the beauty, complexity, and depth of these themes so that readers can reflect on their own lives and emotions.

What inspired the book “A Heart of Glass”? Discuss the significance of the title of the book and how it encapsulates the essence of your poetry.

The inspiration behind “A Heart of Glass” comes from a deeply personal journey of self-exploration. It’s all about the intricacies of the human heart. The title itself holds deep meaning: A heart symbolizes vulnerability and intimacy. Glass represents fragility but strength because glass can be very durable. In my poetry, I explore themes of love, loss, and hope, showing the human heart’s fragility and strength. The title also symbolizes the transparency and authenticity that I strive to embody in my writing. Just as glass allows light to pass through, my poetry seeks to illuminate the complexities of the human experience with honesty and sincerity.

How do you navigate the balance between personal expression and connecting with your readers through your poetry?

Navigating the balance between personal expression and connecting with readers is a delicate dance. I draw from my own experiences and observations to fuel my poetry. That way I remain authentic to myself. At the same time, I strive to write in a way that resonates with readers, tapping into universal themes and emotions that they can relate to. It’s about finding common ground while staying true to my unique voice and perspective. That way I can create poetry that is both deeply personal and universally meaningful. That way, I can relate to readers on a heart-to-heart level.

What do you hope readers take away after reading your poems?

I hope readers are inspired to see the world from a fresh perspective or to question their assumptions about life, society, or themselves. It’s all about stimulating curiosity, exploring new ideas or contemplating familiar topics in a different light. I hope my poetry sparks creativity and imagination. I think there’s so much beauty in unexpected places. Ultimately, I want readers to walk away feeling enriched, enlightened, and perhaps even inspired to start their own creative journey.

Can you share a few lines from one of your favourite poems you’ve written and explain the inspiration behind it?

This poem is titled, Distant Love I kept a place for you Within the depths of my heart Out of reach and out of sight So the thought of you will never come to my mind So I’ll never think I want you in my life Again. I cannot let you go So I’ll keep you in my heart That’s where you’ll stay The poem “Distant Love” is a bittersweet sentiment of holding onto someone emotionally, yet keeping them at a distance physically. You’ve probably heard someone say “Just lock up”. The speaker tries not to think about this person to avoid missing them. They can’t let go completely. It’s a struggle between the desire to let go and the inability to do so, so they decide to keep them in their heart where they’ll always stay. It’s obviously about love and loss. But really, it’s about the internal conflict we sometimes have during a breakup for example… holding onto memories while trying to move forward.

What role do you think poetry plays in today’s world, and how can it continue to evolve?

In an increasingly fast-paced and digital society, poetry provides a space for introspection, empathy, and understanding. It’s a catalyst for individuals to connect with others on a deeper level. There’s so much power in words. Poetry has and always will be a channel of social change because words provoke thoughts, thoughts provoke conversations and conversations provoke change.

