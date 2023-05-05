The Nancy Isime Show Returns With a Bang for Season 4 Featuring Patoranking

Hold onto your seats, folks! The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Nancy Isime Show is about to hit their screens with a bang, and they have the inside scoop on the first guest – none other than Nigeria’s very own music sensation, Patoranking!

As one of the hottest music stars of the moment with hits like “Kolo Kolo” and “Celebrate Me,” Patoranking is set to spill all the juicy details on his personal journey in the industry, creative process, and upcoming projects in an exclusive interview with the stunning host, Nancy Isime.

If you thought the previous seasons of The Nancy Isime Show were exciting, get ready for the most thrilling ride yet! The fourth season promises even more star-studded guests, engaging interviews, and exciting segments that will leave you craving for more.

The Nancy Isime Show audience will also be entertained by the multi-talented disc jockey, Commissioner DJ Wysei who is known for her exceptional skills and ability to keep the audience energized.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of The Nancy Isime Show Season 4 featuring Patoranking, airing on:

Africa Magic Urban on May 5, 2023, at 9:30 PM

AIT on May 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM

HipTV on May 7, 2023, at 5:30 PM

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and exciting giveaways by following the show on Instagram @thenancyisimeshow_, Facebook @ThenancyIsimeshow and Twitter @tni_show.

The Nancy Isime Show is powered by Indomie Noodles and proudly supported by Viva Plus Detergent, Munch It, Kellogg’s, Power Oil and refreshed by Rockstar Energy Drink.

Sponsored Content